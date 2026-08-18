Logo
Logo

Sustainability

Two largest US reservoirs hit record lows amid western drought
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sustainability

Two largest US reservoirs hit record lows amid western drought

Two largest US reservoirs hit record lows amid western drought

This aerial photo taken on Aug 6, 2026, shows low water levels in Lake Mead in Nevada. (Photo: AFP/Eva Claire Hambach)

18 Aug 2026 08:55AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2026 09:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES: The two largest reservoirs in the United States have fallen to record lows as a severe drought grips the country's West, according to data released over the weekend.

The new records highlight the difficulties fuelled by climate change facing the Colorado River, a crucial resource for 40 million people.

The river feeds both Lake Powell and Lake Mead, two reservoirs created by massive dams built to distribute water year-round and generate electricity.

Their water levels are now just above the threshold at which electricity production would be affected.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

On Sunday, the level of Lake Powell, which lies mostly in Utah, fell to 1,072.8m above sea level, just below its previous low set in 2023, according to data from the Bureau of Reclamation, the federal agency responsible for monitoring the Colorado River.

On Friday, Lake Mead, created by the Hoover Dam on the boundary between Nevada and Arizona, fell to 316.9m above sea level, data showed.

The seven states that depend on the Colorado River have been arguing for years about how to share the river's water without being able to reach an agreement.

The impasse forced the Trump administration to act as arbiter, unveiling a plan at the end of July that includes significant restrictions to address the drought threatening the river.

The new plan allows the administration to impose restrictions on California, Arizona and Nevada, requiring them to reduce their collective water consumption by up to 3.7 billion cubic metres per year until 2036 - the equivalent of 1.5 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.

It does not require major efforts from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and New Mexico, the other states that depend on the river.

This disputed imbalance could lead to a legal battle, and Arizona has already set aside several million dollars for potential lawsuits.

Related:

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

United States drought
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement