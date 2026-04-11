Am I 'micro-cheating' on my spouse if I accept rides and gifts from a colleague?
In the grey zones of modern connection, small gestures and secret choices can breach boundaries of trust.
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A colleague pays for your meals, then there is the occasional offer to drive you home. One day, he offers you a jacket when he notices you are feeling chilly in your air-conditioned office.
If you accept all his offers, are you in effect "micro-cheating" on your partner?
Coined by Australian psychologist Melanie Schilling, micro-cheating refers to a series of small, discreet actions that indicate a person is emotionally focused or attracted to a third party.
They reflect small breaches of trust in a relationship but don't cross the line into a physical affair, or what usually constitutes full-blown cheating behaviour.
These actions may include something as simple as offering a jacket to regular texting, with a lot of these actions falling into an ethical grey area.
The actions constituting micro-cheating is also subjective and depends on the specific boundaries a couple has set.
I found this out first-hand during a lively discussion with some girlfriends about what we viewed as acceptable behaviour from our partners and what constituted micro-cheating.
One friend said a ride home after work was acceptable especially if it is along the way, while another friend disagreed.
Sitting together in a dark car after work is testing fate, she argued.
All five of us drew a line at accepting a jacket in the office, even if we were cold, because it felt far too intimate.
One friend even concluded that she would rather head out of her office building to warm up than to borrow a jacket.
This made us think more about our interactions with colleagues and whether harmless interactions might be reclassified as something more.
Also, what kind of conversations should we be having with our partners on trust and boundaries?
PLATONIC OR EROTIC?
Relationship experts I spoke to said that whether these actions constitute micro-cheating boils down to intention.
Ms Tan Yuyun, senior clinical counsellor and psychotherapist who is the founder of Inside Out Counselling & Wellness Practice, said that she has had business acquaintances and friends offer her rides home on occasion, such as after a meeting or conference. These arrangements are practical, transparent and platonic.
She thus cautioned against reading too much into every gesture.
"Sometimes, we mistake kindness for ulterior motives but life isn't always that dramatic. If you’re unsure about someone's intentions, then just say 'no'."
Ms Tan also provided her perspective on the jacket scenario.
"If someone offers you a jacket in a cold office, you can accept it — you're cold. But resolve to bring your own the next time."
An individual might first start entertaining stray thoughts sometimes as a result of boredom or escapism.
Those struggling with insecurity or those who feel their partners are "not enough", may also be more prone to such behaviours, experts said.
Social service practitioner Teo Seok Bee, the deputy director of Touch Marriage Support, which runs coaching and marriage preparation programmes, said that as interactions get more frequent and intensify, emotional bonds may deepen.
The experts also warned that micro-cheating erodes trust and drives rifts between couples.
Dr Lin Hong-hui, principal clinical psychologist of The Psychology Atelier, which offers psychology and counselling services, said that micro-cheating tends to "stir up even more confusion" than a physical affair.
"Some of our clients are unsure if their partner's actions count as cheating. They may dismiss themselves as overreacting and find it difficult to assert a stand with their partner because of their confusion."
QUICK HITS OF PLEASURE
Therapists and counsellors said that a perfect storm of modern pressures has fuelled the surge in micro-cheating cases they are seeing in their clinics.
Ms Theresa Pong, the founder and counselling director of The Relationship Room, a private practice that specialises in relationship and marriage counselling, said that long working hours, frequent business travel and unmet emotional needs may drive people to seek quick, hidden hits of pleasure, validation and comfort outside their marriages.
Cheating is not new, the practitioners noted, but the conditions surrounding it have changed.
Technology, in particular, has reshaped the terrain.
Through a device, one can linger on sensual content and blast amorous "likes" to strangers from a secret account; locate the profile of a former crush and send a string of flirty, "disappearing" messages; and, in some cases, bust the household grocery budget on expensive virtual gifts for an entrancing livestreamer on Facebook.
One counsellor recounted a case where a woman was devastated after finding out that her husband was using dating applications.
In another case, a man routinely sent digital gifts to a scantily clad livestreamer. His pregnant wife later discovered the transactions and felt deeply betrayed.
By then, he had already become one of the streamer's top supporters. He explained his behaviour by saying that he felt neglected by his spouse.
Ms Pong said that those more vulnerable to micro-cheating tend to be people with unmet emotional needs and those who have trouble setting boundaries.
"Demanding jobs, stressful household responsibilities and personal challenges can increase the likelihood of micro-cheating.
"Recognising this allows couples to focus on working on the underlying emotional needs rather than reacting only to the behaviour itself," she added.
Workplace culture can further complicate matters.
Senior counsellor Brenda Tham said environments that normalise after-hours socialising, client entertainment and drinking may create conditions where boundaries blur more easily.
Ms Tham, who is from Reach Counselling & Mental Health Service, urges her clients who spend more evenings with colleagues and clients at bars than their families to revisit their priorities regularly.
"I remind them that they are working for their families. If they lose them, then what are they working for?"
REPAIR AFTER A FRACTURE
The good news is that micro-cheating can be nipped in the bud, experts said, and it starts with self-awareness.
Warning signs that you are going astray include a wandering mind, growing interest in someone else, as well as constant comparison and increased criticism of your spouse.
Self-discipline and a proactive mindset can turn things around, Ms Tham said.
"You have to stop these thoughts in their tracks and make a conscious effort to reconnect with your partner before anything further takes place."
This can be as simple as setting aside time the same day for a meaningful interaction.
"It starts with showing appreciation and recognising your partner's strengths. If you find yourself investing more emotional energy elsewhere, it is time to retune,” she added.
If trust has been shattered, repair will require more deliberate couple work.
Dr Lin from The Psychology Atelier outlined three general steps.
First, the partner who crossed the line needs to take full accountability and show genuine remorse.
Next, both parties should try to process the hurt by listening deeply. They are given support to rebuild emotional safety and set clear boundaries. This includes limiting contact with third parties and establishing digital hygiene protocols. Therapists may also help the couple learn how to bid for each other's attention and affection.
Finally, the couple are encouraged to repair trust and intimacy by developing meaningful shared rituals.
In some cases, deeper therapeutic work might be required to help address underlying trauma, Dr Lin added.
REGULAR RELATIONSHIP CHECK-INS
If your relationship matters to you, take action to nourish it and schedule time for it, the experts stressed.
In an age of constant connection and distractions, staying faithful increasingly lies in repeatedly and deliberately choosing where we place our attention.
It means culling stray thoughts, being mindful of who we text and confide in, and discerning the gestures we accept – as well as decline – because micro-cheating can creep up on anyone, the experts said.
Sometimes, we mistake kindness for ulterior motives but life isn't always that dramatic. If you’re unsure about someone's intentions, then just say 'no'.
Ms Tan from Inside Out Counselling & Wellness Practice said that time-starved Singaporean couples often lose track of each other.
She recommended regular dates and check-ins because relationships naturally dilute over time.
Drawing from her own personal experience, she said: "I ask my husband if the relationship is working for him and how I can better support him.
"If I notice him focusing too much on work, I remind him to reprioritise. At the same time, I share my own needs and challenges with him."
Ms Tham from Reach Counselling & Mental Health Service emphasised the value of bonding intentionally through shared activities such as sports or even using couple card games to spark deep conversations.
"Bills, chores and children can take over. And in such circumstances, someone new can feel extra exciting. But everything new will become old," she warned.
"So take time out for your spouse. Build and invest in each other instead."