AI influencers allow brands to create the perfect persona, but is this what consumers want?

GENERATING HYPE, NOT SALES

Even as AI-generated influencers are becoming more common, what is less clear is whether they even work to attract consumers.

An informal straw poll conducted by CNA TODAY with about 75 people under the age of 35 suggested that most consumers were not as enthusiastic about AI influencers as their creators may be.

About 80 per cent of the respondents said they would not trust a product, service or brand promoted by an AI influencer.

For many, the issue came down to credibility and relatability.

Ms Samantha Lim, a 27-year-old healthcare professional, said AI influencers simply would not sway her.

People tend to follow influencers "who reflect your personal values, life experience and socio-economic status", she said, and these are qualities that AI personas – no matter how realistic they look – do not genuinely possess.

Others pointed to the question of whether an AI-generated figure can provide dependable recommendations at all.

Ms Brenda Chan, 26, who works in communications, said she would feel wary about buying something pushed by an AI influencer because she would be "unsure of the credibility" of the endorsement.

If an AI model appeared in sponsored apparel, she said, she would question whether the fit and details shown were truthful or merely virtually generated.

She would consider buying something promoted by an AI influencer only if real humans who had bought the items chime in with positive reviews, she added.

The type of product matters as well.

"I would be more inclined to purchase lower-cost items like clothes, household items and makeup," Ms Chan said. "But not health-related products like supplements, which can be risky, or experience-focused products like travel vouchers."

Her view highlights a trend that is being borne out by some recent research: People may be willing to trust an AI influencer for low-stakes purchases, but for anything experience-related, they would still trust another human being more.

Mr Mimrah Mahmood, vice-president of media, social and consumer intelligence firm Meltwater Asia-Pacific, said that some sectors see three to four times more engagement when using AI influencers compared with human creators – particularly in categories that are "product-heavy" or "specification-based" such as cameras, drones or smartphones.

This aligns with findings pointed out by Associate Professor Donny Soh from the Infocomm Technology Cluster of the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

Referring to a 2024 study by researchers from the University of Zaragoza in Spain, he noted that AI or virtual influencers tend to perform better with “utilitarian” products, meaning items valued for their technical or functional use such as smartphones and appliances.

Human influencers, on the other hand, remain far more effective when it comes to emotionally driven or experience-based products: wellness, fashion, travel, lifestyle and anything requiring the authenticity of personal use.

Notably, the same study did not show significant differences in conversion or purchase intent. This meant that consumers might engage with AI content, but that did not necessarily translate into sales.

That distinction matters, one analyst said. Mr Adam Furness, Asia-Pacific and Japan managing director at partnership management platform Impact.com, cautioned that the current surge in views for AI influencers is likely inflated by novelty.

"When there's something new, there's always a bit of a spike," he said. "People will ask, 'Is this really interesting? I want to check it out and have a look at it'. That’s happening with AI influencers. And brands are asking how they can get involved."

However, higher views or engagement do not automatically equate to real business outcomes.

"They can be really creative with it," Mr Furness added. “But are they actually selling products, or just generating headlines and (building) public relations? Getting eyeballs is one thing, converting them is another. The jury's still out."