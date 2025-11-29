If every school is a good school, why do many parents still clamour for 'top' primary schools?

Ask any Singaporean adult about their primary school experience and they would probably have some fond reminiscences about recess games, their first best friends or favourite canteen snacks.

But for 35-year-old Nanyang Primary School alumnus Jovin Loh, when asked what his primary school life was like, his immediate answer was: "Life-changing."

He said that before he entered primary school, he mostly hung out with neighbourhood friends near his home in Choa Chu Kang, and few of them dreamt big. Some did not have aims of furthering their education to university level.

His parents, who did not go to university, did not place any expectations on him to further his studies too.

But his older brother was transferred to Nanyang Primary School after qualifying for the Gifted Education Programme, which meant that he, too, could enrol there when it was his turn to start primary school.

And that was when his world suddenly expanded.

"The classmates that you have in Nanyang, their parents are ministers, lawyers, chief executives and the like. After a while, you start having a different sense of what's normal," said the chief executive officer of learning centre Academia.

He studied hard throughout primary school because that was what all his peers were doing too, he added.

Mr Loh went on to an independent secondary school, completed his bachelor's degree at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and did his master's degree at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League institution.

"If I hadn't gotten into Nanyang, I think my life would be very different," said the entrepreneur.

"Nanyang put me earlier into an environment where certain ambitions felt achievable rather than out of reach. In a different school, I suspect I would have taken longer to see those options, and maybe taken a more winding path to get to where I am today."

Naturally, he hopes his son, now aged three, will have that same foundational experience, so he plans to buy a new house in the vicinity of his alma mater soon so that they boost their chances of gaining entry into the school.