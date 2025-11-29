If every school is a good school, why do many parents still clamour for 'top' primary schools?
Great facilities and easier paths to prestigious secondary schools are among the reasons parents still clamour for certain primary schools. Education experts say that while differences between schools can be narrowed, choosing the most popular one is no sure way to set up a child for success.
Ask any Singaporean adult about their primary school experience and they would probably have some fond reminiscences about recess games, their first best friends or favourite canteen snacks.
But for 35-year-old Nanyang Primary School alumnus Jovin Loh, when asked what his primary school life was like, his immediate answer was: "Life-changing."
He said that before he entered primary school, he mostly hung out with neighbourhood friends near his home in Choa Chu Kang, and few of them dreamt big. Some did not have aims of furthering their education to university level.
His parents, who did not go to university, did not place any expectations on him to further his studies too.
But his older brother was transferred to Nanyang Primary School after qualifying for the Gifted Education Programme, which meant that he, too, could enrol there when it was his turn to start primary school.
And that was when his world suddenly expanded.
"The classmates that you have in Nanyang, their parents are ministers, lawyers, chief executives and the like. After a while, you start having a different sense of what's normal," said the chief executive officer of learning centre Academia.
He studied hard throughout primary school because that was what all his peers were doing too, he added.
Mr Loh went on to an independent secondary school, completed his bachelor's degree at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and did his master's degree at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League institution.
"If I hadn't gotten into Nanyang, I think my life would be very different," said the entrepreneur.
"Nanyang put me earlier into an environment where certain ambitions felt achievable rather than out of reach. In a different school, I suspect I would have taken longer to see those options, and maybe taken a more winding path to get to where I am today."
Naturally, he hopes his son, now aged three, will have that same foundational experience, so he plans to buy a new house in the vicinity of his alma mater soon so that they boost their chances of gaining entry into the school.
Primary school registration in Singapore is organised into several phases:
- Phase 1 for siblings of current students
- Phase 2A for children of alumni or staff and students from a Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergarten in the school premises
- Phase 2B for children of active community leaders or those whose parents are volunteers at the school
- Phase 2C for any children not yet placed in a school during the earlier phases
- Phase 2C Supplementary for any remaining children not yet placed in a school during the previous phases
For Phases 2A to 2C, if there are more applicants than available spots, balloting is conducted based on proximity of the student's home to the school, with a higher priority granted to Singapore citizens.
Like Mr Loh, many parents in Singapore go to great lengths to improve the chances of their children enrolling in what they perceive as desirable primary schools.
To qualify for earlier phases of the Primary 1 registration exercise and hence boost their chances of admission, some parents for example sign up as volunteers at their desired school. To qualify for registration under Phase 2B, the parents need to sign up as volunteers at least a year before the registration date, and clock at least 40 hours of service by then.
Others, meanwhile, sign up as grassroots leaders and put in at least two years of continuous work in their communities so they can also qualify for registration under Phase 2B.
And a few even resort to unlawful activities. Recently, a woman was sentenced to one week's jail for lying about her residential address in order to get her daughter into a popular primary school. She is appealing against the sentence.
MOE revealed in the wake of the case that reports of such cases averaged about one a year from 2008 to 2018. It then jumped to an average of nine a year between 2020 and 2024, with no cases reported in 2019.
Parents and education experts alike acknowledged that the desire to place one's child in the best possible school is a basic parental instinct and one that is not unique to Singapore.
Dr Erica Smeltzer, an educator who has taught at and managed different schools around the world for over a decade, told CNA TODAY that parents all over look to school rankings and track records as "they're looking for some kind of certainty" when making what they feel is a high-stakes decision.
"In Singapore, but also around the world, when parents see schools with long histories or strong exam outcomes … they see those numbers, ranks or histories as signs that read: 'My kids can be okay'," said Dr Smeltzer, who is now the head of school at RD American School in Singapore.
Associate Professor Jason Tan from the National Institute of Education (NIE) noted that in Singapore, the competition for spots in "top" primary schools had become such a widespread obsession that it was mentioned in 1996 by then-Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong.
In his National Day Rally speech that year, Mr Goh noted that parents get very disappointed when they fail to secure places for their children in the most popular schools.
"We cannot make all schools equally outstanding. That is impossible. Standards will always vary from school to school," he said. "But we can make every school in Singapore a good school, and the best ones truly outstanding."
Efforts have been put in since then not just to ensure every school is a good school, but also to shift parents' mindsets, such as by tweaking admission criteria and not publishing primary schools' top scores. But, as the recent court case shows, the obsession still lingers for some parents.
"Parents already 'know' which schools are popular; those beliefs don't just vanish. Practices can change overnight, but perceptions are sticky," said sociologist Vincent Chua from the National University of Singapore (NUS).
WHAT MAKES A POPULAR SCHOOL
Underpinning the enduring notion that certain primary schools are more desirable than others is the fact that Singaporeans for the longest time have been brought up to view the education system through a hierarchical lens, said education and sociology experts.
Assistant Professor Jacqueline Ho noted how in the 1970s, there were media reports on parents camping overnight in an attempt to secure a spot at what they saw as more desirable primary schools.
Today's parents grew up with school rankings and education streaming, and would also have experienced the early days of the Independent and Autonomous Schools scheme, she added.
These higher performing secondary schools were given more control over their curriculum and school programmes compared to other schools. While it was also meant to encourage schools to compete with and learn from one another and improve, it also led to "status distinctions among schools (being) calcified into a more visible hierarchy", she said.
"(Parents today) also grew up being asked by peers and colleagues what school they went to or even what their PSLE (Primary School Leaving Examination) score was," said the sociologist from Singapore Management University (SMU).
"They have been socialised to think about society through hierarchical lenses, and to compare themselves to others using these categories and rankings. The same applies to how they view schools."
Streaming based on examination results was introduced in 1979 at the primary school level and implemented at the secondary school level in 1980.
For years, national broadsheet The Straits Times published annually PSLE scores by schools, reinforcing "mental rankings" that parents had of primary schools, noted Assoc Prof Chua.
"That practice ended in 2012, but by then, the hierarchy was already deeply ingrained in the national psyche," he said.
Asst Prof Ho added that even though national examination scores are not broadcast or published in the media anymore, parents turn to other publicly available information as indicators of a school's status, like the number of students applying to each school.
"And there are websites that compile this data so parents can use them to make their decisions. These statistics make it very obvious that there are differences in popularity across schools," she said.
The introduction of the Special Assistance Plan (SAP) programme in 1979 also contributed to the hierarchical perception: The secondary schools chosen for the programme were the top Chinese-stream schools of the time, and took in top PSLE scorers.
Later on, 10 primary schools of strong academic record – including four with affiliation to SAP secondary schools – were selected to become SAP primary schools, which in turn burnished their reputation as elite institutions. Today, these SAP primary schools continue to be among the most popular in Singapore.
Parents and education experts noted that the so-called "top" or popular primary schools tend to have a long history, which means that they have had a longer time to establish a strong academic track record.
"The simple reality is that some schools are relatively newer and they haven't yet been able to build up extensive alumni networks in the same way that more established schools have been able to," said Assoc Prof Tan from NIE.
"So if you think about it, there is no way that you can have a situation where all schools are completely equal in every sense of the word."
Assoc Prof Chua of NUS said that another aspect that drives the popularity of a primary school is its affiliation to coveted secondary schools.
"Schools with long-standing affiliations often have deep histories and offer an easier path into well-regarded secondary schools," he said, referring to how secondary schools have more relaxed entry criteria for students from affiliated primary schools.
"Parents aren't only aiming for good grades; they're aiming for pathways. The way affiliated concessions work at PSLE and beyond means parents feel they must think strategically from Primary 1 entry onwards. It's about positioning their child within a particular track."
In reality, it also matters what happens after (the child) leaves the school. A lot of factors will come into play as well.
While these reasons drive the popularity of certain schools, they do not guarantee future success for students, parents and education experts alike acknowledged.
Assoc Prof Tan from NIE said that in essence, parents look at all these factors to try and determine which primary school would give their children the best start.
"But in reality, it also matters what happens after (the child) leaves the school. A lot of factors will come into play as well," he added.
In response to queries from CNA TODAY, Ms Lim Huay Chih, the divisional director for student placement and services at MOE, said: "The notion of 'popular' schools probably reflects different parental decisions and choices, and does not reflect the reality of the high quality of education provided in and across all our schools.
"We have made significant investments in infrastructure, curriculum, and teaching quality across all schools to ensure students receive the support and education they need."
She added: "All schools are well-resourced with competent teachers, suitable facilities, and funding for school programmes that cater to students' diverse strengths and interests."
Then-Education Minister Chan Chun Sing also shared earlier this year his vision: "For every child, a good school; at every age, a good learner."
He said: "It means we do not need to go and chase after what other people desire as a popular school, but instead we put our children at the centre of all that we do, and consider our children's need and what is most appropriate for his or her learning needs."
WHAT IT'S LIKE AT A POPULAR SCHOOL
Several alumni of popular primary schools who spoke to CNA TODAY said that the learning environments in their alma mater pushed them to reach their academic potential, and that this was one of the best things about studying at such schools.
Associate psychologist Clarissa Ng, 27, for example, described her parents as "rather laid-back" when it came to studies.
But as a student at the Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School, she was motivated to push herself because she was surrounded by classmates who "were pressured to score full marks on every test they took".
"As a kid, my goal was simple – to get good grades for my next test just like my classmates did, so that I didn't fall behind," she said, adding that she would want her future daughter to go to the same school too.
Similarly, Ms Sally Yeo, 32, recalled how when she was a student at Tao Nan School, she learnt that many of her schoolmates' parents had high-flying careers, and conversations about overseas education and scholarships were not uncommon.
It was an eye opener for her, coming from a low-income background – her mother was a home-maker while her father worked as a delivery driver.
"So going into a school like that definitely widened my perspectives to what was possible in the world," said Ms Yeo, who later studied at the London School of Economics and now owns her own communications company.
Many of the most coveted primary schools are government-aided or independent schools with a wide alumni network, and this is another draw for parents.
Alumni members tend to make donations to their alma mater, which would then be able to provide better facilities and enrichment programmes for current and future students.
One Nanyang Primary School alumna in her 40s and who has children now enrolled in the school noted how the school provides good facilities, such as a two-storey library and a wide array of enrichment activities for students, likely thanks to the generous donations from many generations of former students.
"Although many schools have these offerings, Nanyang – on account of its size and resources – makes these programmes available more frequently and at a larger scale," said the parent, who declined to be named as her job involves working with various schools in Singapore.
The alumni network also benefits them in later stages of their lives, former students said.
Communications professional Ethan Wong, 28, who attended Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) and later Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), noted how the Old Boys' Association has a strong mentoring culture.
"Many of the alumni members are very successful, holding senior positions either in the civil service or private sectors, and are keen to contribute back to younger members," he said.
"The association pairs younger alumni members who are keen with older mentors, who can then share their knowledge or provide guidance to any questions about their career or life in general."
Mr Wong himself was paired with a mentor, with whom he meets occasionally to seek advice.
Ms Yeo, the Tao Nan School alumna, said that as an entrepreneur, having such a professional network has helped her grow her business over the years. For example, some of the alumni members have sent business opportunities her way or provided easy access to legal advice.
It's also useful in her personal life: Some of the alumni members are medical professionals, who can give second opinions or quickly point her to specialists in their network when she has health concerns, she added.
BUT DOES IT EVEN MATTER?
While acknowledging the clear advantages that popular primary schools provide, education and sociology experts said parents should not overstate the importance of a primary school in affecting a child's life trajectory.
Asked to what extent the choice of a primary school truly determines a child's life trajectory, Assoc Prof Chua from NUS said: "'Determine' is probably too strong a word. It's more like 'shape or influence'".
Dr Smeltzer of RD American School acknowledged that while alumni connections and donations can benefit students, studies from the United States show that there is no direct link to students' performance.
"The trend actually shows that financial resources, the amount of dollars spent per child, doesn't have any direct relationship to student success; it doesn't directly relate to students' performance on assessments," she said.
Even former students and parents of current students agree that there are drawbacks to being in a popular primary school too.
For example, Ms Ng the associate psychologist said that some of her fellow Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School alumni would prefer not to enrol their own daughters in their alma mater, as they do not want their daughters to go through the same levels of stress they did.
Ms Kate Lim, 46, a mother whose three sons received an SAP primary school education at Nan Chiau Primary and Hong Wen School, said she appreciated how her children were deeply immersed in Chinese language and culture through overseas exchanges and shared programmes with other SAP schools affiliated with the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan, an educational and cultural foundation.
But at the same time, she said: "It's a little regrettable that all of them might have missed out on developing the nuances and intricacies that come with interacting and doing school with friends from different racial communities."
There has not been any published research in Singapore looking specifically into the link between a child's primary school placement and how they fare later on in life.
What is well-documented, however, is the fact that there are plenty of Singaporeans who did not attend popular primary schools and turned out successful anyway.
Take, for example, Mr Shou Zi Chew, who came from the now-defunct Hong Dao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio. He went on to pursue his post-graduate studies at Harvard Business School and now heads social media giant TikTok.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is another example: He studied at Haig Boys' Primary School, also a neighbourhood school that no longer exists.
"And I think I turned out okay," he quipped during the 2024 National Day Rally.
There is also Mr Jerry Lee, 40, the co-founder of Grade Solution Learning Centre, who made his first million at the age of 33.
He studied at the now-defunct Pei Xin Primary school, where he said he met inspiring teachers who believed in every student's potential and made friends with classmates from all walks of life who honed his empathy and socio-emotional skills, which have served him well into adulthood.
"Looking back, I don’t think being from a 'top' primary school would have made anything easier for me," he said. "What mattered more was the environment that shaped my character and the ability to connect and work well with others, regardless of who they are or where they come from."
HOW GAPS CAN BE NARROWED
Experts and parents alike acknowledge that it would be near impossible to completely equalise all primary schools – and neither is it desirable.
"Total equality is impossible, though narrowing the gaps is more realistic. But, we’re not quite there yet," said Assoc Prof Chua. "The long-standing links between high-socioeconomic status families, top schools, top grades and historical prestige can't be untangled overnight."
Furthermore, the existence of "top" primary schools has a benefit too – they serve as an avenue of social mobility for students from less privileged backgrounds.
"Without the sorting and ranking, many lower socioeconomic status students wouldn't get the chance at social mobility," he said.
While children from wealthier families can afford alternatives if they do not do well in school here, such as studying abroad, those from the lower-income group see local schools as "their singular ticket to social mobility", he said.
As seen in the experiences of Mr Loh who went to Nanyang Primary School and Ms Yeo who studied at Tao Nan School, an entry into a "top" school can help propel students into higher socioeconomic classes.
To limit the competition around school registration and make the system fairer, Asst Prof Ho of SMU suggested removing all forms of priority criteria in the primary school balloting process, save for sibling and staff advantages, and assign children to schools only based on their residential address.
"Then entry to a school wouldn't depend on what school your parents attended or whether they put in 80 hours volunteering for the Hokkien Huay Kuan, for example," she said.
"This would help with ensuring a diverse population of students in each school, and would reduce travel time for everyone and the stresses that come with those early morning commutes."
She acknowledged that this, however, will not stop higher-income families from moving into certain neighbourhoods just so they can live closer to more desirable primary schools.
Other experts said more effort needs to be put into showcasing the strengths of each individual primary school across the island and how former students from these schools have achieved success in life, in order to reinforce the society's psyche that every school is a good school.
Dr Smeltzer from the RD American School said, for example, her school conducts workshops open to the public that allow parents and their children to experience first hand the kind of education that her school provides, and this could be replicated by primary schools here, too.
"If you strongly believe that your school has something to offer ... find ways to make that more accessible," she said, adding that empowering parents with as much information as possible would go a long way in reducing their anxiety when making such an important decision.
For its part, MOE said that the Primary 1 Registration Framework balances the diverse considerations that different families have, including the convenience of having a younger sibling attend the same school as their older sibling, school-home proximity and ties that parents have with the school.
"MOE also recognises the contributions of schools' alumni members and their value-add in preserving the heritage and ethos of our schools," said Ms Lim from the ministry.
She added that MOE is committed to ensuring that schools remain accessible even for students with no prior connections, citing how reserved places for Phase 2C – which is open to all children – have doubled to 40 in 2022.
"MOE will continue to review our P1 Registration Framework to ensure that our schools remain accessible to children from all backgrounds."
"When choosing a school, rather than focusing on the perceived popularity of schools, we encourage parents to consider factors which better fit your child, such as school culture, whether the school has programmes which match your child's passions and learning needs, as well as proximity to home," said Ms Lim.
Dr Azmi Hezan, a 35-year-old general practitioner, recently tried to enrol his daughter into Gongshang Primary School, one of the most popular schools in Tampines, but she did not manage to get a spot even though the family lives within a 1km radius of the school and Dr Azmi is himself an alumni member of the school.
While it "would have been nice" for his daughter to have got into the school, he said he is not losing sleep over it.
After all, he noted, he himself did not do particularly well in the PSLE despite having studied at the supposedly "top" primary school, and it was only later in his academic journey did he find his footing and eventually read medicine at the National University of Singapore.
In his view, providing a good learning environment in general, giving sufficient parental support and nurturing a child to have resilience and self-motivation to succeed matter more in setting a child up for success in the long-term.
"It's not an absolute need to be in a top primary school because coming from where I've been, I believe it's a foundation for education, but there are so many other factors that determine a kid's success in the future."