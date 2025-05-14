Primary 1 registration exercise to start on Jul 1

SINGAPORE: The registration exercise for children entering Primary 1 in 2026 will begin on Jul 1, 2025, and run until Oct 31.

Parents can register their children through the Primary 1 registration portal, which will also contain information on the various registration phases and the schools that their child is eligible to register in, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday (May 14).

It is compulsory for Singaporeans born between Jan 2, 2019 and Jan 1, 2020, to participate in this year’s exercise or enrol in the Junior 1 or Primary 1 programme of a government-funded Special Education school.

Parents will require a valid Singpass with 2-Factor Authentication to log in to the registration portal. Only one parent is required to submit the registration.

Those who require assistance may contact the school of their choice via email or telephone, between 9am and 4.30pm, during the registration period, said MOE.

REGISTRATION DATA

The list of primary schools and the total number of vacancies in each school will be available on MOE’s Primary 1 registration website by Jun 24.

“The number of available vacancies and applicants will be updated during each phase of the Primary 1 registration exercise,” said MOE.

“Parents should note that these numbers may change during the exercise if applicants withdraw or make changes to their registration.”

After the end of each phase, parents can check the registration website to see which schools have sufficient vacancies to admit all registrants without needing balloting.

“(The) majority of schools in the previous year’s Primary 1 registration exercise had sufficient vacancies to admit all registrants, without the need to conduct any balloting in each respective phase,” said MOE.

Information on the previous year’s Primary 1 registration exercise - showing the number of vacancies, number of applicants and balloting information for each school in the various phases - will be available for reference on the registration website.