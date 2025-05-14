Townsville, Damai primary schools to move in 2029 due to growing demand for places

SINGAPORE: Two primary schools will relocate in 2029 to meet the growing demand for places in East Canberra and Tampines North, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday (May 14).

Townsville Primary School will move from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 to the junction of Canberra Walk and Canberra Crescent in Sembawang.

Damai Primary School will relocate from Bedok Reservoir Crescent to Tampines Street 64, next to the upcoming Tampines North MRT station on the Cross Island Line.

There will be no Primary 1 registration for either school from 2025 to 2027. They will admit their first batch of Primary 1 students at their new campuses in 2029 through the 2028 Primary 1 registration exercise.

MOE said that there will be sufficient places in Ang Mo Kio and Bedok for all incoming Primary 1 children living near Townsville and Damai's current locations.

To minimise disruption for existing students in both schools, their existing campuses at Ang Mo Kio and Bedok will remain operational until 2030, allowing students to complete their studies at their schools' current locations.

This means that both schools will operate from two campuses in 2029 and 2030.

The new campus of Townsville Primary School is a 14.1km drive from its current location, while the new Damai Primary School is about 5.2km from its old spot.

In 2023, Guangyang Primary School merged with Townsville Primary School, with the new school retaining the name and location of the latter.