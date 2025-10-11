Confidence in the UN is at an all-time low. How can it cure its ailing reputation?

Former Singapore diplomat and permanent secretary of foreign affairs Bilahari Kausikan agreed, calling the UN "dysfunctional by design".

"The veto means that the UN is powerless whenever the interests of one of the P5 are involved," he said.

Today, this means that only the Security Council's resolutions are legally binding, while those passed by the General Assembly are mostly "performative", akin to mere "exhortations or aspirations", he added.

"Think of the veto as a fuse-box that trips whenever the system is threatened with an overload because the interests of the UN organisation conflict with the interests of one or more of the major powers.

"This prevents action on a particular issue but saves the system – a temporary blackout when the fuse-box trips, but not an electrical fire from a system overload that burns the house down."

DELAYED CONTRIBUTIONS, INTERFERENCE WITH KEY APPOINTMENTS

Veto powers aside, experts highlighted other ways member states weaken the UN's efficacy, including delaying financial contributions and interfering in key appointments.

RSIS' Dr Karuppannan highlighted that the UN's regular budget is "very modest" at about US$3.7 billion for 2025 – less than what the New York Police Department in the US spends in a year.

"Even that relatively small budget is often delayed or withheld," he said.

He noted that by late 2023, member states owed more than US$1.3 billion in unpaid contributions. The US alone was responsible for nearly 60 per cent of those arrears.

"When major powers delay or withhold funding, the UN is directly weakened. Its humanitarian agencies cannot deliver food, its peacekeepers cannot be deployed effectively and its development programmes grind to a halt."

Dr Jesus Domingo, Consul General at the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne and former Philippine Ambassador to New Zealand, emphasised that the UN is "not a world government".

"It can only operate as far as its member states allow it to, and with the resources that member states allocate to it," he said.

Professor Kishore Mahbubani, Singapore's former permanent secretary for foreign affairs, compared it to a government trying to run a nation when its citizens neglect to pay taxes.

Former diplomats also pointed out the irony in the sharpest criticisms of the UN coming from countries that have fallen short on their own commitments.

The US, for instance, owes about US$1.5 billion in unpaid dues to the UN for its regular budget, while China has US$192 million in unpaid contributions as of October.

The US is also withdrawing from some of the obligations it has to the UN, noted retired Malaysian ambassador Mariappan Santhananaban.

This week, the UN announced it would be forced to reduce its peacekeeping forces worldwide by around 25 per cent due to a lack of funding, largely linked to US aid cuts.

"If the United Nations is failing, it is failing partly because of… the lack of commitment of the United States with regard to the functions of the United Nations," said Mr Santhananaban.