Aid groups ready humanitarian push for Gaza following ceasefire deal

Global aid agencies are preparing for one of the largest humanitarian operations in recent history, as a long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears set to take hold.

The truce is expected to offer a fragile lifeline to Gaza’s 2.1 million residents after two years of devastating war.

The United Nations said it is ready to roll out massive aid deliveries, with trucks on standby to enter the enclave once the ceasefire takes effect.

The organisation’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said it has enough supplies – including food, medicine and other essentials – to sustain Gaza’s entire population for the next three months.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said plans are underway to increase the pipeline of supplies to hundreds of trucks daily.

“We will scale up the provision of food across Gaza to reach 2.1 million people who need food aid and around 500,000 people who need nutrition,” said the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

“Famine must be reverted in areas where it has taken hold and prevented in others,” he added

More than half a million people in Gaza are suffering from famine, according to an August report by global hunger monitor IPC.

Shelter and cash assistance are also being ramped up ahead of winter, with 200,000 families set to receive direct financial support to meet basic needs.