UN tells Trump probe launched over his 'sabotage' claims

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations told President Donald Trump it had launched a "thorough investigation" into what the US leader called "triple sabotage" during his visit to the organisation's headquarters.

The US sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday (Sep 24) demanding answers about an escalator that failed, stranding Trump and first lady Melania Trump, as well as a malfunctioning teleprompter and a faulty public address system.

"The Secretary-General informed the US Permanent Mission that he had already ordered a thorough investigation, and he conveyed that the UN is ready to cooperate in full transparency with relevant US authorities on this matter to determine what caused the incidents referred to by the United States," Guterres's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said late on Wednesday.

In a long, angry social media post, Trump described the string of mishaps as "very sinister", called for people to be arrested and said the US Secret Service was also conducting a probe.

"This wasn't a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"I demand an immediate investigation," he said.

He was dogged by technical gremlins before and during his keynote speech to the organisation and world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly hall in New York.