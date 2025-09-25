US has Gaza peace plan and hopes for breakthrough soon, says envoy

NEW YORK: The United States shared a 21-point Middle East peace plan at this week's United Nations meetings and is hopeful for a breakthrough on Gaza in the coming days, its envoy to the region said on Wednesday (Sep 24).

US President Donald Trump presented proposals to leaders from several Muslim-majority countries - including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt - during a meeting held on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly on Monday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"I think it addresses Israeli concerns and, as well, the concerns of all the neighbours in the region," he said on Wednesday.

"We're hopeful, and I might say even confident that in the coming days we'll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough," he added.

Israel has drawn global condemnation over its war in Gaza, which is nearing the two-year mark with no ceasefire in sight. The conflict has caused major destruction and killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities.

A global hunger monitor says part of the territory is suffering from famine.

The current war began when Hamas stormed into Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. About 48 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, are still being held.

The White House remains a staunch ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scheduled to address the General Assembly in New York on Friday during a US trip that also includes a meeting with Trump.

Both leaders have condemned the recognition of a Palestinian state by Western powers such as France and Britain over the last few days.

Israel has meanwhile pressed on with its military campaign in Gaza City, despite repeated calls for it to pull back.

Hamas' armed wing told the Israeli military that an expansion of its operation in Gaza City would put Israeli hostages at risk, while Israel's military called on Gazan residents to "rise up and break away from Hamas" to end the war.

In parallel to Trump's plan, several European powers and Arab states have also been working on an initiative for what happens after the war in Gaza ends, including creating a stabilisation force made up of European and Muslim countries.

They met on Tuesday after Trump had held his meeting.

European diplomats hope that their work and a declaration endorsed by the General Assembly to support the deployment of a temporary international stabilisation mission can converge with US plans.