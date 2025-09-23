Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates, health ministry says

CAIRO: Two Gaza City hospitals have been taken out of service due to the escalation of Israel's ground offensive and damage caused by continued Israeli bombing, Gaza's health ministry said, as tanks advanced deeper into the territory.

The ministry said in a statement that Al-Rantissi Children's Hospital had been badly damaged in an Israeli bombardment a few days ago. At the same time, it reported Israeli attacks in the vicinity of the nearby Eye Hospital, which forced the suspension of services there, too.

"The occupation deliberately and systematically targets the healthcare system in the Gaza governorate as part of its genocidal policy against the Strip," it said.

"None of the facilities or hospitals have safe access routes that allow patients and the wounded to reach them," the ministry added.

There was no immediate Israeli military comment.

Separately, Jordan's armed forces have decided their field hospital in Gaza City's Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood will be relocated to Khan Younis for the safety of the hospital's staff, Jordan's state news agency Petra reported on Monday.

A Jordanian military source was cited by Petra as saying the vicinity of the hospital had been subject to constant bombardment. The attacks damaged some medical equipment and led to the suspension of some services, the source said.

The field hospital has been providing services in the Gaza City suburb for more than 16 years, according to Petra.