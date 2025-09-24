Macron says Trump should stop Gaza war if he wants Nobel peace prize

If United States President Donald Trump really wants to win the Nobel Peace Prize, he needs to stop the war in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday (Sep 23).

Speaking to France's BFM TV from New York, Macron said that only Trump has the power to put pressure on Israel to end the war.

"There is one person who can do something about it, and that is the US president. And the reason he can do more than us, is because we do not supply weapons that allow the war in Gaza to be waged. We do not supply equipment that allows war to be waged in Gaza. The United States of America does," Macron said.

Trump on Tuesday gave a combative, wide-ranging speech to the United Nations General Assembly that rejected moves by Western allies to endorse a Palestinian state, saying that would be a reward for Hamas militants.

"We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to immediately negotiate peace," Trump said.