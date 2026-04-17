Long waits for lessons, tests pushing some learner drivers closer to giving up

When Ms Lashirah Jan enrolled in a driving course at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC) in April last year, she hoped to emerge as a newly minted driver within a year.

The 19-year-old nursing student took her time to complete her Basic Driving Theory Test (BTT), a prerequisite before learners can begin practical lessons. She eventually sat the test in November.

In her mind, five months seemed like more than enough time to complete her practical lessons before sitting the test.

But for the last five months she has had zero success in booking a practical lesson. That means her enrolment in the driving course, which lasted a year, is no longer valid.

"Once it expires, you have to pay to renew it," she said.

"I'll still try to get my licence, but I'm considering going the private route this time."

Learner drivers in Singapore can choose to book lessons through SSCD or two other large driving centres, which are technically private. The other option is to use self-employed "private" instructors.

Meanwhile, Mr Tan Ek Hern, 27, who has his practical driving test in two weeks, is relieved he's on the last leg of the process.

Upon enrolling at SSDC in April 2025, he was initially able to secure his first few lessons in person at the centre's reception. However, he was later made to book his lessons online or make an appointment online for an in-person booking.

E-appointment slots, which are required for learners to visit the centre in person to book lessons, were booked solid for up to a year in advance, while the lesson slots he found online were very limited.

He eventually switched to a private instructor to complete his lessons at the start of this year.

"Switching to a private instructor was a practical decision as I'd already gone through the different options of trying to progress, like trying to 'camp' for slots. Things got stuck when I had to rely on the online school booking system," he said.

Faced with limited availability, many learners have told CNA TODAY they have resorted to "camping" – repeatedly checking booking platforms in hopes of securing last-minute slots.

Other learner drivers have found themselves stuck in limbo much closer to the finish line.

Mr Huang, who declined to give his full name, has completed all his lessons but has been waiting several months for a retest slot after failing at his first attempt.

The 29-year-old, who is learning with a private instructor, said he's been waiting to secure a test date for about six months.

CNA TODAY spoke to nine learner drivers across Singapore's three driving centres who have faced similar issues booking lessons or practical test dates, with some finding their pursuit of a licence delayed by several months or even longer.

Apart from SSDC in Woodlands, the other driving centres are: Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC) and ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) in Ubi.

In several online forums, including Reddit, users have made the same complaints about booking lessons at all three centres, with slots regularly full or offered only at timings that are difficult to attend for those working or in school.