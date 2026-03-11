ComfortDelGro to build new driving centre in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro (CDG) will build and operate a new driving centre in Choa Chu Kang that will replace the Bukit Batok Driving Centre by 2030, the company announced on Wednesday (Mar 11).

It is part of CDG's S$200 million (US$157 million) investment over 30 years to modernise and expand training capabilities in Singapore.

“The group intends to invest in new training facilities, advanced technologies and operations to meet sustained demand for high-quality, school-based driver training, and to address the declining number of private driving instructors,” the company said.

The new facility is located at a S$38 million site at Lorong Bistari with a 30-year lease.

Billed as a “next-generation driving centre”, the multi-storey facility has a gross floor area of about 72,500 sq m, which will allow CDG to expand training capacity significantly, the company said.

A key feature is the use of "intelligence driving circuit technologies", said CDG.

"These include sensors, cameras, and real-time monitoring and artificial intelligence-driven assessments, which allow for more objective and independent training," it added.

"The technology reduces reliance on instructors, improves productivity, and supports a shift towards the greater use of instructor-less and tester-less training environments."