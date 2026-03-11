ComfortDelGro to build new driving centre in Choa Chu Kang
The “next-generation driving centre” is part of ComfortDelGro’s more than S$200 million investment over 30 years to expand training capabilities in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro (CDG) will build and operate a new driving centre in Choa Chu Kang that will replace the Bukit Batok Driving Centre by 2030, the company announced on Wednesday (Mar 11).
It is part of CDG's S$200 million (US$157 million) investment over 30 years to modernise and expand training capabilities in Singapore.
“The group intends to invest in new training facilities, advanced technologies and operations to meet sustained demand for high-quality, school-based driver training, and to address the declining number of private driving instructors,” the company said.
The new facility is located at a S$38 million site at Lorong Bistari with a 30-year lease.
Billed as a “next-generation driving centre”, the multi-storey facility has a gross floor area of about 72,500 sq m, which will allow CDG to expand training capacity significantly, the company said.
A key feature is the use of "intelligence driving circuit technologies", said CDG.
"These include sensors, cameras, and real-time monitoring and artificial intelligence-driven assessments, which allow for more objective and independent training," it added.
"The technology reduces reliance on instructors, improves productivity, and supports a shift towards the greater use of instructor-less and tester-less training environments."
There will also be dedicated heavy-vehicle training for Class 4 and Class 5 licences, simulators, classrooms and a road safety gallery at the new driving centre.
Lorong Bistari is now an access road at the western fringe of Choa Chu Kang and will be realigned to serve the future driving centre.
Operations at the new centre will start in phases. Its nearest MRT station is Yew Tee station.
“We are honoured to be entrusted with this pivotal project. The next-generation driving centre will deliver high-quality, technology-enabled training that benefits learners through more efficient and objective assessments, while contributing to safer roads in Singapore,” said ComfortDelGro Driving Centre CEO Vincent Tan.