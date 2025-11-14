'Profit always comes second': Amid silver economy boom, young adults are redefining care for Singapore's seniors

When Mr Javier Chan's friends and peers first heard about his plans to start a medical transport service for seniors and patients in 2021, they praised it as a smart move.

After all, given Singapore's rapidly ageing population, the silver economy was booming. He would definitely be in the "correct industry", they declared.

But once Mr Chan, then 23 and fresh out of national service, began running Shalom Medcare, he quickly discovered that eldercare was far more complex than the average business.

Mr Chan is no stranger to transport and logistics: His family has run a private bus charter business for decades.

Retrofitting the same transport vehicles to be wheelchair-friendly was a challenge he took on with ease. So was keeping track of changing schedules as well as multiple vehicles and drivers.

What he hadn't expected, however, were the many challenges of navigating his chosen clientele's complex emotional needs and struggles.

His passengers were often frail, in pain or exhausted from dialysis, rehab and other medical treatments, and their moods could swing from gratitude to frustration within minutes.

"Instead of just providing transport, I found myself in a situation where I need to learn how to properly handle people's emotions," said Mr Chan.