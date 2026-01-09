From photocards to idol meet-ups, how K-pop is fuelling hyperconsumption among hardcore fans

In recent years, this has led to a global surge in fan buying of merchandise.

International live event platform atVenu's 2025 Fan Spending Report found that when it comes to spending on merchandise, compared to other genres, K-pop fans are in "a league of their own".

More fans than ever are spending money on merchandise with 23 per cent of fans in the US doing so in 2025, up from 21 per cent in 2024.

Of a wide variety of genres, K-pop merchandise remains the most popular, with 37 per cent of fans purchasing such mementoes. The second-most popular was hip-hop/rap, with 24 per cent of fans forking out for merchandise.

The report also noted that fan spending on merchandise at concerts held in the US significantly increased in 2025 compared to previous years, with the average fan shelling out US$64 pre-tax on merchandise – up 7 per cent from 2024.

Top genres included electronic dance music (US$15.40 per head) and punk (US$13.67 per head). K-pop fan spending far outstripped these, surging 61 per cent last year to US$48.32 per head.

BUYING THEIR WAY INTO A FAN MEET

Aside from collecting photocards, another major reason fuelling the hyperconsumption in K-pop fandom is the fan sign – a meeting with idols.

Fans are usually chosen from a lucky draw to meet their idols in a group setting, get their albums signed and speak to them one-on-one, usually for a brief minute. These can also be done online in a fan call, which are minute-long video calls with the idols.

These coveted golden tickets to fan signs and fan calls are decided via a lottery system, with each album purchase being one lottery entry. The more copies of an album a fan buys, the higher their chances of snagging a meeting with their idols.

The "cut" – an unofficial minimum number of albums one likely needs to buy to win a slot at a fan sign – varies for each group.

An Ateez fan in her 30s, who wanted to be known only as Yvonne, has attended close to 20 fan signs and fan calls over the course of four years. She declined to reveal her name because she does not want her family to know how much she spends on fan signs.

For the eight-member boy band Ateez, the "cut" is around 60 to more than 200 albums, which generally costs around S$20 to S$30 each.

Even then, the efforts and money spent may not yield any result. Yvonne, who works in the maritime industry, once bought more than 100 copies of an album without winning a slot.

Still, she is continuously drawn to try for fan signs.

"Having this sort of interaction with an idol is something I'd never experienced before," she said.

"When I was younger, I didn't have much spending power, but now I do, and I can go to fan signs and do fan calls. It's just how I like to experience fandom."

To offset the costs of buying so many albums, she teamed up with a fellow fan some two years ago to manage group orders for Ateez releases, and their Telegram channel now has hundreds of subscribers.