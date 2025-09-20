How the 'ugly-cute' Labubu unleashed the worldwide Pop Mart craze

Last August, Mr Terry Khoo headed to Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre before the crack of dawn, just for the Pop Toy Show, a convention for pop-culture toys and collectibles. He was determined to get his hands on the Merlion Labubu, a Singapore-exclusive edition of the popular Labubu doll.

The annual convention has been organised in Singapore since 2023 and in China since 2020 by Pop Mart, the company behind popular collectible toys, most notably the ubiquitous Labubu – a furry toy known for its iconic rabbit-like ears and mischievous, sharp-toothed grin.

Mr Khoo, a 29-year-old project manager, said: "I thought it was early but when I reached at 5am, I was already way at the back (of the queue). I was speaking to some people and some of them were there from as early as 3am."

He estimated that there were already 200 to 400 people ahead of him by the time he arrived, and the queue had snaked out of the convention centre and spilled onto the road.

Still, he waited in line for six hours, only to find that the launch of the limited edition toy was abruptly cancelled after a scuffle erupted between convention-goers over the collectible.

Although he has yet to acquire the Merlion Labubu, he now owns around 30 Pop Mart figurines, which he stores in two display cabinets – one at home and the other in his office.

Mr Khoo and other Labubu buyers have contributed to the runaway success of the Beijing-based Pop Mart, a company founded in 2010 that only recently became a household name when the Labubu craze erupted in early 2024.