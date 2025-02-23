From China to the world: Labubu and Ne Zha 2 set to drive Pop Mart’s global expansion in 2025

SINGAPORE: It once aspired to be China’s answer to Disney but after a year of explosive growth across Asia, Pop Mart - the company behind the Labubu craze and sell-out Ne Zha 2 movie toy line - now aims to establish itself as a global powerhouse, with overseas business projected to surpass 50 per cent of total revenue in 2025.

Speaking to CNA in an exclusive interview, company executives unboxed their growth strategies.

Southeast Asia has emerged as Pop Mart’s largest overseas market, generating over 560 million yuan (US$77.2 million) in revenue for the first half of 2024, a nearly 480 per cent year-on-year surge.

This year will be “another exciting one”, said Jeremy Lee, the group’s Business Director and Head of Partnership for Southeast Asia.

“We’ve (only) seen the tip of the iceberg in terms of what products are coming out … our team is working very hard, so stay tuned.”