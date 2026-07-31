'This is what you get for leaving me': The difficulty of rebuilding relationships after a parent goes to prison

Since her release, Ms Samsiah has received support from several social service agencies, most recently being connected with the Women In Recovery Association (WIRA), a charity assisting female drug ex-offenders in their rehabilitation journey.

Through its Procare befriending programme and support group, she learnt to better manage conflicts with her son and regain her confidence as a mother.

For parents such as Ms Samsiah, working on staying in touch with family and restoring relationships – especially with their children – can be difficult during imprisonment.

And the pain and reconciliation do not end there.

Even after their release, rebuilding trust with their families can be a long and trying process, complicated by the years of separation that have altered their roles and relationships.

Experts who have worked with ex-offenders said that a family member's imprisonment can destabilise a household in many ways.

These include the financial strain of losing a breadwinner, coping with complex feelings of anger, shame and disappointment towards a loved one, and the social stigma that leads some families to withdraw from their communities.

Some families also expect ex-offenders to fall back into their old roles immediately after release.

Others are not ready to reconnect, however genuine the efforts are by the ex-offenders to make amends.

THE EFFORT TO KEEP FAMILIES TOGETHER

For inmates hoping to remain close to their children, their willingness to stay connected can run up against practical limits.

Inmates are allowed to write not more than four e-letters each month – with just one face-to-face visit a month for those serving prison sentences and those in drug rehabilitation centres.

Mr Roy Leng, the head of Allkin Restorative Service, said that even a shorter jail term may coincide with a significant period of a child's development.

For example, there may be changes in how they communicate, which can then be difficult for parents to catch up.

Allkin Restorative Service is a support programme for individuals and families affected by incarceration, under the social service agency Allkin Singapore.

For 45-year-old Daniel (not his real name), who spoke on condition of anonymity, what hurts is missing out on his four-year-old daughter's milestones.

He was sentenced when she was a newborn and is expected to be released in August after being in jail since 2023 for drug-related offences.

"I was not there when she took her first steps," he said. "Doesn't matter if it's playing with her at home, accompanying her at the playground or sending her to school – I want to be present. I've so much lost time to make up for."

When Mr Mohamed Aladin Saad, 43, entered prison for the third time, his fiancee was three months' pregnant.

He struggled to express his remorse and support to his partner through the e-letter and visit limits, but he remembered how uplifted he felt when he was allowed one open visit.

Open visits are a special type of supervised visit that allows inmates to interact with their families without a physical barrier.

Mr Aladin, who was recently released in June, said: "I still remember, I could touch my partner's big tummy, then my baby girl kicked me. That was very touching."

Even when he was serving the last six months of his one-year sentence under a community programme, Mr Aladin had limited time to see his daughter, as he was staying at a halfway house with an 8pm curfew.

He credited his fiancee for her support, because she would travel from her home near Sembawang to Changi to have dinner with him and let him meet his daughter in the brief hours that he had after work.

"It's all about the family support. Honestly, I've seen many people without family members, without the right circle of friends, who landed back into prison again," Mr Aladin said.

He added that he used to be close to his four children from a previous marriage, but his relationship with them drifted after his divorce in 2018, which was partly why he went back to his old ways.

Now working as a housekeeper and living in a shelter, he hopes to mend his relationship with them when his situation is "more stable".

"I would like to be a loving, supportive father for all my children, but I myself have to stand on my feet.

"I'm going for courses, so that I can have a good income, so that I can be there for my children. It's my goal."