Is it 'unsafe' to live and work in Africa? These 4 Singaporeans have no regrets about taking the leap

Since moving to South Africa with his young family two years ago, Mr Nathan Ong, 37, has found far more to love about the country than expected.

For one, he described its legislative capital of Cape Town as "probably the most beautiful city in the world" – with world-famous Table Mountain overlooking its busy ports. He is based there as a centre manager for an international non-profit.

East of the city lies Drakensberg, a majestic mountain range that borders neighbouring country Lesotho, which Mr Ong believes is comparable to the Himalayan Alps.

"There's so much diversity and natural beauty here that it really spoils you," he said.

About 5,000km north of Cape Town, 31-year-old entrepreneur Rohan Shah painted a similarly enchanting picture of the republic of Rwanda.

Within a few hours' drive of its capital Kigali, one can go on a safari and see lions, leopards and elephants, then travel further to see gorillas and chimpanzees.

And back in town itself, Mr Shah said: "I look out from my windows and see these rolling green hills that are part of the city's landscape … and there're all these beautiful cafes that overlook the hills where you can have a pain au chocolat (chocolate pastry) and watch people play padel."

Singaporeans have increasingly made the journey to Africa in recent years. Ethiopian Airlines said that overall passenger traffic between Singapore and Africa jumped by 57 per cent from 2024 to 2025 – and for some people such as Mr Ong and Mr Shah, the continent has become home.