Winning at what cost? More children getting hurt amid growing pressure to excel in youth sports

Ms Tan Kang Yi, 25, a professional basketball player and youth basketball coach at JumpShot 3x3 Academy, who used to comepete in the NSG, recalled that thrice-weekly school training was the norm during her school days.

"Now, if you only train three times a week and don't have any enrichment classes in any area, parents may feel the pressure and think that the kid is missing out.

"As a coach, I do feel worried when I see kids pushing themselves without any rest," Ms Tan said. She heads a youth programme, as well as one designed for young girls only.

At Technique Pro Football Academy, coaches are seeing more interest in parents signing up their children for one-on-one coaching sessions to improve their technical skills.

These "enrichment sessions" are in addition to training sessions at an external football academy or school team that these children attend.

Mr Terry Lee, co-founder of the academy, noted: "About 10 per cent of the whole cohort of football players used to do such training, perhaps. Now, about four in 10 would have attended such classes."

Mr Goh, the sports physiotherapist, said that the landscape of school sports has become "incredibly competitive" and this is heavily driven by the desire to secure a DSA spot.

"It is no longer just about attending school co-curricular activities three times a week. We frequently see students stacking their schedules – school training, external club training, private one-on-one coaching and weekend tournaments.

"This pursuit of technical mastery and exposure often leads to sudden spikes in training load, without the proportional rest required for developing bodies to recover."

Mr Goh also said that one of the biggest misconceptions among parents is the "kids bounce back easily" myth, because youth athletes "seem to have boundless energy".

Since they rarely complain of fatigue in the same way adults do, parents and coaches often assume that the young ones can handle limitless volume, he cautioned.

Associate Professor Mohammad Ashik, head and senior consultant at the department of orthopaedic surgery and the Singapore Sport and Exercise Medicine Centre at KKH, said that in growing children, musculoskeletal systems are still developing.

Growth plate fractures and ACL injuries can cause lasting problems such as unequal leg lengths, joint deformity or chronic pain if ignored or undertreated.

Even though fractures generally heal well in children, a severe fracture or one that occurs near the growth plate could lead to a deformity of the bone, which may have long-term consequences into adulthood.

Ligament tears in the knee or ankle also vary in severity.

Some children may recover with just physiotherapy while others may need surgery.