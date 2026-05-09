Is retroactive jealousy ruining your relationship?
Find yourself fixating on your partner's past relationships, even though they're ancient history? Experts tell CNA TODAY why retroactive jealousy happens and how not to let it get to you.
Deep down, a part of me knew it did not make sense.
My partner and I are both in our first romantic relationship. Yet, over the years, I have found myself quietly spiralling over people with whom he's shared significant experiences or relationships, even if they weren't romantic.
It didn't matter if it was a former classmate he'd had a crush on for most of secondary school, or a close female friend he'd grown up with. I constantly made comparisons between myself and them, forming a narrative in my head that I was not as good as them and that my partner would be happier with them.
Despite his repeated reassurances and the fact that we have been together for 13 years, I still couldn't shake off my insecurities.
Recently, I learnt that there is a name for what I went through.
Retroactive jealousy, explained Ms Andrea Tan, a certified sex, love and relationship coach, is jealousy that arises over a partner’s past relationships or sexual experiences (or in my slightly more unconventional case, former crushes and close childhood friends), even though they preceded the current relationship.
"These feelings often snowball into disproportionate jealousy, resentment or insecurity that go beyond normal curiosity," she said.
ON THE RECEIVING END OF RETROACTIVE JEALOUSY
Private tutor Robert Chua, 30, dealt with retroactive jealousy from a girlfriend he had 10 years ago. They have since split up.
"She knew quite a lot about my past relationships, crushes and 'eye candies', and would recall instances of my feelings towards these people – even though those feelings were no longer there – and get upset," he said.
In another instance, Mr Chua told his then-girlfriend about having stayed over at a female friend’s place while working on group projects – well before getting into a relationship with her. His partner reacted strongly, insisting it was "impossible" for nothing to have happened.
Although Mr Chua understood that his then-girlfriend's insecurity largely stemmed from a former partner of hers who had been unfaithful, over time, the repeated revisiting of Mr Chua's past began to take a toll.
"It felt like the quality of our time together depended on whether she remembered 'what I did' before we got together," he said.
"If she did, that day would just be spent either arguing or on me trying to console or convince her once more that I had no feelings at all towards my female friends."
Eventually, he began taking drastic measures to prevent upsetting her, such as avoiding mentioning anyone who was female in their day-to-day conversations, apart from their mothers.
Ultimately, the constant fear and dread made it too hard to continue the relationship, and Mr Chua ended it.
WHY THE PAST CAN FEEL THREATENING, EVEN WHEN IT'S NOT
Retroactive jealousy is less about logic and more about how the nervous system responds to perceived emotional threat.
Ms Tan Yi Shan, a couples and trauma therapist, said that for a person who has suffered attachment wounds or relational trauma, fresh experiences that remind them of painful or uncomfortable memories can activate old neural pathways that send them into repeated loops of thinking, feeling and behaviour.
"This is why, from an outsider's perspective, the emotional distress (of someone experiencing retroactive jealousy) can look irrational, disproportionate or unreasonable," she said.
She added that attachment wounds often develop when emotional attunement from caregivers or previous partners was insufficient. For example, when a baby or child doesn’t get attention from their caregivers, it makes them think they need to cry louder to secure a connection.
As adults, this can translate into an underlying sense of insecurity – one that can often be intensified by specific triggers such as social media.
"It's much easier (now) to go down the rabbit hole of digging up one information tidbit after another," Ms Andrea Tan the relationship coach said – for instance, checking whose social media posts a partner has engaged with, liked or followed.
In an age where there are more opportunities to connect with others, it also means there are more opportunities for triggering retroactive jealousy, Ms Tan Yi Shan said.
"A common example is one's partner following their ex-partner on Instagram because they 'don't see it as an issue' or connecting with them on LinkedIn for business networking or jobseeking purposes, or both."
Other catalysts include a passing mention by someone else, a particular phrase or even a look from a partner.
Such triggers sparking off in a pressure-cooker environment can create what Ms Tan Yi Shan described as a "hunter and hunted" dynamic – where one partner increasingly chases validation or demands constant explanation, while the other feels trapped or suffocated.
Mr Chua was familiar with such a feeling.
"It got really exhausting to continually assuage (my ex's) concerns, especially because these weren’t new developments," he said. "They were completely platonic events that happened even before we got together," he added.
"I stopped contacting my friends, including my male friends, because I felt like being outside with other people would (send) her mind into a spiral."
But his efforts to avoid triggering her insecurities resulted in him becoming increasingly isolated. "I realised that whenever we fought, I had no one else in my life to speak to," he said.
TAKING THE REINS OF RETROACTIVE JEALOUSY
Retroactive jealousy, Ms Andrea Tan stressed, is not a sign of weak willpower or lack of confidence or love for one's partner.
"However, there is a fine line between loving your partner and using retroactive jealousy to rationalise that love," she cautioned.
Addressing retroactive jealousy requires both self-awareness and communication skills. Ms Tan Yi Shan pointed to some common patterns that may obstruct progress: criticism, defensiveness, contempt and stonewalling – also known as the Four Horsemen of the Gottman Method.
Developed by psychologists John and Julie Gottman from the United States, the Gottman Method is a couples therapy framework that identifies communication patterns most likely to erode trust and connection over time.
For instance, the person experiencing retroactive jealousy may criticise, interrogate or express contempt out of anxiety and a need for reassurance, while their partner may become defensive, shut down or emotionally withdraw in response.
Retroactive jealousy is not a sign of weak willpower or lack of confidence or love for one's partner, says love and relationship coach Andrea Tan.
If a partner struggling with retroactive jealousy is not yet able to recognise the issue, Ms Tan Yi Shan said the receiving partner may have better success by focusing on how the current dynamic is affecting both parties, rather than trying to force an admission of fault.
Another practical solution is to divert our attention away from hyperfixating on an unwanted experience, said Ms Tan Yi Shan. For instance, we can do simple neurotherapy in the form of basic eye movements such as moving the eyes from side to side and up and down 10 to 20 times.
Besides that, she also suggested the simple exercise of sitting on a chair and focusing on the feet, hips and back. "This reminds us that we are already physically safe and constantly supported by our environment."
Finally, professional help may be necessary when the relationship starts to feel increasingly stressful, disconnected or oppositional despite both partners' best efforts, said Ms Tan Yi Shan – whether it's individual or couples therapy.
Ultimately, Ms Andrea Tan noted that progress should not be focused wholly on eliminating retroactive jealousy altogether, but on building a healthy awareness of our own needs and those of our partner.
"It's less about powering through intrusive thoughts, and more about addressing the mental beliefs and anxiety around uncertainty and doubt," she said.