Does reading self-help books really improve your life?

I was in junior college when I first picked up The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F***, the global bestseller by US author Mark Manson. With over 20 million copies sold, this self-help book's core message is simple: focus your limited energy on things that are meaningful to you, and let go of the rest.

As an anxious, overwhelmed teenager, I found its ideas epiphanic. The book gave me a toolkit to resist social pressures, prioritise my responsibilities, and structure my time more intentionally.

When I recently reread it, the ideas felt repetitive, and Manson's once-edgy tone now seemed a little try-hard. I even rolled my eyes at lines I underlined years ago.

The market for self-help books is seeing rapid growth in Singapore: 47 per cent of adults are reading this genre, up from 39 per cent of adults in 2018, according to the National Library Board's 2024 National Reading Habits Study.

My reread of The Subtle Art made me cringe – but it reminded me just how much timing and context give shape to what we take from any book we read, self-help or otherwise. The right message at the right time can be transformative.

However, the growing demand for self-help literature raises more nuanced questions: how do we choose the right book for the right moment in our lives? And once we do, how can we make the most of it?