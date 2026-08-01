A bus crash left her bedridden at 30. Three years later, she’s deadlifting 110kg and getting seniors into the gym

It's not every day you get to witness a 1.55m-tall woman deadlift 110kg.

On the day I visited her at the gym, Ms Siti Maryam Abdul Rahman, 33, broke out into a victory dance after completing the feat. "You should come more often," she said to me with a bright grin, as if my presence had given her an extra burst of energy.

Her joy was understandable, given that the lift was a new personal best for her since recovering from a serious accident three years ago.

In 2023, a bus collision had left Ms Maryam bedridden for months, unable to get out of bed without assistance.

It happened when she was riding to her second job, and a double-decker bus mowed into the side of her motorcycle, flinging her onto the centre of the bus' windshield.

She was then dragged a few metres by her bike before it jammed under the front of the bus – likely saving her from getting completely crushed.

What followed was a four-day coma, 10 surgeries and months in a wheelchair. But, as Ms Maryam soon learnt, it could have been much worse.