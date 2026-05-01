More seniors taking up strength training, but waitlists stretch to 9 months at some centres

They are among a growing number of seniors taking part in endurance and strength-based activities – a trend that has risen steadily in recent years.

But with demand outpacing supply at many community centres, some seniors are finding it harder to get in, or to stay in, once they do.

WAITLISTS, PARTICIPATION CAPS

One popular programme is Gym Tonic, a community-based strength training initiative first introduced in 2014 for frailer seniors that has since expanded into a preventive health programme for more seniors.

Latest figures from Lien Foundation, which supports the programme's setup including technology, equipment and training, show about 3,200 active users across 30 sites – but with 2,800 seniors on waitlists.

Waiting times average about seven months and can be longer in popular areas such as Bedok and Holland Close, said Lien Foundation's programme director Gabriel Lim.

Lions Befrienders and Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC) said their Gym Tonic waitlists each have around 100 seniors, with waiting times of about nine months.

Lions Befrienders, which operates one Gym Tonic centre at Mei Ling, generally requires seniors who have completed the programme – typically 10 sessions – to rejoin the waitlist to continue.

THKMC, which runs a Gym Tonic programme at its Active Ageing Centre in Bedok, allows participants within its service boundary to continue as long as they are physically able, though it encourages them to reduce sessions from twice to once weekly after about six months to make room for others.

In a letter dated December and seen by CNA, an Active Ageing Centre at Peacehaven Bedok Arena – run by The Salvation Army – informed a participant who had been attending Gym Tonic since 2022 that their membership would end on Jan 31, 2026.

The letter cited "many other seniors who have been patiently waiting for a slot" and stated that those wishing to continue would need to rejoin the waitlist. Former and current participants said the programme had previously allowed continuous participation.

CNA has contacted The Salvation Army for comment.

Some operators have introduced participation limits after two or more programme cycles – typically around six months or more – to allow wider access, though Mr Lim of Lien Foundation said sites retain discretion based on individual needs.

"THE PROGRESS YOU MADE IS GONE"

For some seniors, the changes have come at a cost.

A participant at the Peacehaven Bedok Arena centre, who has attended Gym Tonic since 2022, said the newer policies – including fixed three-month cycles followed by breaks – have disrupted both her progress and sense of routine.

“In my case, it took another four months for me to restart in April after my membership stopped in November … When you do the programme for three months and then stop for the next three or four months, whatever progress you have made in terms of your muscles is basically gone,” said the 72-year-old, who declined to be named.

She had tried to continue training at another gym during the break but found it less suitable due to her knee condition, noting that Gym Tonic's hydraulic machines were more senior-friendly.

“I understand that the operator is trying to encourage more people to be active but I think it's discouraging those who need the continuity of the programme,” she said.

“If you're going to stop me every three months, and then I have to restart all over again at ground zero, then no way – really, it's a whole waste of time.”

Beyond fitness, she said the changes have also affected the social aspect of the programme as the participants keep changing.

“There used to be a kind of community… which made for a more pleasant environment to exercise. But now, I see everybody is just there to do their exercise and then get out.”

Time slots have also been cut from an hour to half an hour, she said.

At Heartbeat@Bedok, Mdm Hsieh and Mr Liew said booking has grown more competitive.

"We're always a bit kiasu (afraid of losing out) and so before our session ends, we would re-enrol," said Mdm Hsieh. They are usually able to secure a slot each week.