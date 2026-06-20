He wasn't 'smart enough' for studies. Now, he owns five drum schools and holds a Guinness World Record

He takes a roll-with-the-punches attitude with his teaching, because things can go wrong even with experience.

"When you're on stage, there are so many things going on – the camera, the lights, the smoke, rain – it's just hard to control. And what if you're reading the piece halfway and the wind (blows) your score off, or your iPad breaks down?

"Practise to perfection, but don't be so hard on yourself if you ever make a mistake, and try to recover."

He spoke with pride of one student who recently received an outstanding performance award in a regional drum competition, and another who won first place in a drum competition here and got into her dream school, the School of the Arts in Singapore.

He is also equally proud of students who took part in competitions or festivals and didn't win anything, or who did not get into a school of their choice.

"It's the spirit of trying and never giving up. It reminds me of my earlier years.

In August last year, Mr Er enrolled in a part-time Master in Music Leadership at the National University of Singapore's Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, his very first university programme.

"I wanted to inspire my students, to let them know that you can always go for more if you try or if you want to.

"I always tell my students, find an interest or a skill that you think you're good at," he added.

"Try and develop it, cultivate it, pursue it if possible. Not everybody will make a career out of it, but at least you will get some fun out of it."

This includes the recent Guinness World Record.

"I'm just glad I opened this new category for drummers and kids," he said with a smile.

"The record is there for anybody to beat. Please go ahead and do it."