This Singapore showrunner was told she'd never be a good director. Now she's behind award-winning dramas

In the early days with the newspaper, Ms Yeo did everything except journalism itself. She took notes during meetings and ran errands, once even rushing to her editor's house to retrieve his shoes before an evening event.

Still, the pride she took in her tasks earned her the trust of her supervisors. After several months, she was finally allowed to write her first article – even though it was ultimately published under her editor's name because, at the time, it was unheard of for an intern to have their own byline.

She found herself drawn into the work of writing and research, as well as endless opportunities to meet different people. So when Mediacorp, then known as the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, offered her a writing role before she had even graduated from university, she accepted.

On her very first day there, Ms Yeo was told to write a script for a studio shoot scheduled the next morning, after one of the writers abruptly quit.

"I came in with nothing and had to learn the craft in a day," she said. "I was a literature and language student. It's not like we had media schools back then."

Her boss at the time was Mr Kenneth Liang, who would later go on to run Channel 5 and then helm international productions for Mediacorp. He stayed at the office with her until 1.30am, guiding her through script revisions line by line.

When she finally returned home in the wee hours, her mother was horrified and urged her to quit.

Instead, Ms Yeo chose to stay in the chaotic world of television production – a decision she acknowledged as potentially baffling, given that Singapore's budding television industry was still figuring itself out in real time.

She worked on entertainment and variety programmes such as Rollin' Good Times, and was eventually posted to produce specials such as Manhunt.

After establishing herself as a writer, Ms Yeo moved into documentaries and drama, working on productions that would eventually lay the foundations for the scripted drama scene, including Growing Up and Triple Nine, which were televised on Channel 5.