The MasterChef alumnus on a mission to spotlight Malay cuisine and heritage

In many Malay households, telur masak kicap is the go-to dish for a quick and satisfying meal. Plonk an egg into a frying pan with soy sauce, onions and a touch of chilli if you like, and you have yourself the perfect accompaniment to a bowl of rice or noodles.

But here in the kitchen of MasterChef Singapore alumnus and private dining chef Ilya Nur Fadhly, the humble staple has taken on an elevated form.

On a recent afternoon, my colleague and I watched as the 41-year-old blended onions with cream and soy sauce to make a savoury glaze, paired it with a confit egg yolk, and finished the dish with homemade soy sauce "caviar" and a sprinkling of lime leaf powder. All of this was served in a charcoal kueh pie tee shell made by himself.

A confit egg yolk is slow-cooked in oil, leaving it rich and creamy while soy sauce "caviar" is agar agar pearls in soy that look like the fish roe.

Upon biting into the filled kueh pie tee cup, my senses were treated to familiar, comforting flavours delivered in textures that felt entirely new – from the crunch of the shell to the richness of the egg yolk as it burst in the mouth.

It was striking how a dish that has been so commonly made at home by many for generations could be transformed into something that felt closer to a highbrow, fine-dining experience.

This is typical fare if you are a guest at Sudu, Mr Ilya's home dining business, where well-known, everyday Malay dishes are remixed into creative, gastronomic interpretations that push them beyond the edge of familiarity.

That is why, he said, some guests simply "do not get it", because they arrive at his table expecting the dishes they know from nasi padang stalls or their mothers' kitchens. A meal for two at Sudu might run to roughly S$280 (US$219), according to prices listed on its booking site.