In a cashless society, parents must do more to help kids understand money's value

When I was a child, I often saw my mum at the dining table with a stack of bills, carefully working out our household's monthly budget.

Most of her shopping for clothes or bags took place during the Great Singapore Sale, and I never once saw her opening her wallet for branded goods.

Whenever she handed over the cash for my tuition teacher’s fees, she would sigh and say that it meant no taxi rides for the rest of the month.

Watching her, I developed the habit of conscious and deliberate spending, which later shaped me into a financially literate adult.

Many of our money habits don't actually start when we open our first bank account or receive our first pay cheque. They begin much earlier in the living room and kitchen where we watched our parents stretch every dollar, debate every purchase and make trade-offs to keep the family budget in balance.

Those early lessons, in the form of day-to-day habits, stay with us. Researchers call this financial socialisation: the process by which children pick up values, attitudes and skills about money through family influence.

They determine how we think about our needs and wants, whether we feel guilty about spending, and how we define what "enough" looks like.

But in today's largely cashless world, that process looks very different from the one our parents knew.

Now, every tap of a credit card, parcel delivery, Grab ride, or meal outside sends an unspoken message about money to our kids. With these small, everyday actions, we are writing a script for our kids that dictates what "normal" looks like financially.

And in a time when cashless payments and the growing wish for instant gratification make spending easier than ever, those childhood cues may be the strongest influence on our financial discipline today.

WHEN MONEY IS JUST A TAP AWAY

When I was growing up, an empty wallet was a physical reminder that I had overspent.

Today, money rarely changes hands physically. Almost every payment is made by just tapping our card or phone. To a child watching, it can seem as though money simply flows endlessly from a digital source.