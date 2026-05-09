Hoping to profit off collectibles such as Labubu dolls and Pokemon cards? Here's why you might be disappointed

But for the average collector or investor, MTG cards have not been anywhere near that lucrative. Most face difficulties reselling their collection and have yet to recoup what they spent on it.

Indeed, a few trophy assets that are limited can produce eye-popping prices. However, the truth is that the vast majority of ordinary cards and collections do not.

Here's the irony: The MTG franchise has done extremely well, reportedly lifting parent company Hasbro's financial results in 2025, with strong demand for the trading card game supporting the business.

In many cases, investors would have had a cleaner, simpler way to benefit from the franchise by purchasing shares in the business rather than boxes of cards. Hasbro's share price has increased from US$16 in 1993, when it first launched these cards, to US$97 on May 6, a jump of more than 500 per cent.

At the same time, such trends around collectibles do come and go – meaning that shares from the parent company of such items can also be overvalued at times, depending on when you buy them.

Take Pop Mart International Group, for example, whose shares dropped more than 20 per cent in March after their annual earnings did not meet expectations. Those who bought shares only when or after the Labubu craze hit its peak might have incurred losses, or made only a small profit.

This is a reminder that in collectibles, investor enthusiasm tends to concentrate around a few winners, not the whole shelf.

HOW IT COULD BACKFIRE

When too many people own and hoard a collectible, this creates the opposite of what investors need.

For an item to become truly valuable over time, it usually needs to become genuinely scarce. But when something is sold from the start as a collectible, many buyers preserve it carefully, keep it sealed, and store it away in the hope of selling it later.