I was told to diversify my investments. Now I'm questioning the 60/40 strategy

When it comes to financial concerns of late, people are growing more worried about their investment portfolios turning red, as the war in Iran stretches into its seventh week with no apparent end in sight.

One question in particular that I've been seeing more often from friends and readers is this: Is the diversification strategy we've been following over the past 10 years still sound today? If so, then why has my portfolio not made money this year?

If you invest at all, you were probably taught the same thing I was when I was a beginner: Don't put all your eggs into one basket but spread your money across stocks and bonds.

This is a strategy that has long been tried and tested, and is often taught in investment textbooks.

The idea of achieving portfolio diversification via a 60 per cent allocation to equities and 40 per cent to bonds was first formalised by economist Harry Markowitz in 1952.

In simple terms, equities are shares you buy in a company, so your returns go up and down depending on how well the company performs.

Bonds, on the other hand, are more like lending money and getting paid interest in return, so they tend to be steadier but grow more slowly.

Banks and robo-advisory platforms continue to champion diversification in this form today, and understandably so.

But in a world where markets are becoming increasingly volatile and unpredictable, is it still worth believing in the often-preached 60/40 portfolio?

THE PROBLEM WITH 60/40

While some of my friends have adopted the 60/40 portfolio, I haven't.

Having never studied bonds well enough, it felt like too big a personal risk allocating such a significant portion of my money to them.

All the same, the 60/40 strategy's appeal is easy to see. Its strength lies in the key assumption that stocks and bonds will always behave differently.

For instance, if you owned shares in a company – Apple, for example – and bonds issued by the United States government, the long-held assumption was that even if one fell, the other would hold steady.

Historically, this assumption was often proven true.