Should you let AI manage your money? Here's why I'm not convinced

Recently, a colleague asked me if I've ever used artificial intelligence (AI) to manage my money, as she shared how her husband had started using ChatGPT to analyse and advise him on his spending.

He fed ChatGPT his expense data and asked it to analyse his personal spending patterns and tell him what to cut if he wanted to boost his savings by 20 per cent.

The answer? The AI chatbot told him to cut down on taking private-hire Grab rides and to eat out less often.

I laughed and said: "Isn't that what you, as his wife, could have already told him … without him even having to spend so much time inputting his expense data in the first place?"

The joke was harmless. But the question behind it wasn't.

What, exactly, are we outsourcing to AI when it comes to our money? And should we be telling AI everything about our financial lives?

ARE AI-GENERATED INSIGHTS ACTUALLY HELPFUL?

To be clear, I'm not dismissing AI.

These tools are impressive. They can sort data quickly, identify patterns and present information in ways that are easy to understand.

But when it comes to tracking expenses, I couldn't help but wonder whether AI is solving a problem that had already been addressed a few years ago.