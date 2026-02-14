Why our new year money resolutions don't last – and what works better instead

Every January, I see the same conversations surface. Friends tell me they want to "save more this year", "cut down on spending" or "finally get serious about investing".

Some of them even ask for spreadsheets, apps or rules they can follow.

And yet, a few months later, most of those resolutions fade.

I know this pattern well, because I've watched it play out among my friends and the people around me every single year.



Even as their careers progressed and incomes rose, their anxiety didn't disappear.

They set goals on paper, but they never felt like they were truly in control of their finances.

Pay raises were matched by lifestyle "upgrades" or more frequent exotic holiday destinations.

Over the years, seeing them repeat the same mistakes again and again, what I've observed is that financial resolutions often fail not because people are lazy or irresponsible, but because they're built on the wrong foundations.

WHY GOOD INTENTIONS AREN'T ENOUGH

Good intentions can feel reassuring. They lead us to believe that once we decide to do better with our money, the rest will follow.

But a resolution to "save more" offers little guidance when small, everyday decisions pile up – whether it's saying yes to taking a taxi home instead of squeezing onto a crowded train or bus after a long day, or justifying your purchase of Blackpink concert tickets (VIP seats, no less, for all three days) because it's been years since they performed in Singapore.

In these situations, spending doesn't feel irresponsible. It feels justified.

And that's precisely why intent alone is not good enough. It doesn't tell us how to act when emotions, pressure or habit take over.