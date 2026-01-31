Managing my BTO flat's renovation and a newborn together was chaotic, but I'm glad it happened

I used to think that life could be neatly mapped out on a spreadsheet, with things unfolding in a clear sequence: We would get our BTO (Build-to-order) flat, move in and live there for at least a year to settle down properly.

It was a logical, linear plan that felt safe, as we wanted to find our rhythm as a couple in our own space before even considering the next step. Based on the stories I heard from friends and colleagues, it also seemed like the standard sequence of events for the average Singaporean – get a home, get wed and have kids.

And yet, life has a way of ignoring even the most carefully thought-out plans.

In 2024, the arrival of the keys to our new flat coincided with a much louder, more demanding one: my son. And what happened next was utter chaos.

There was no easy transition or "honeymoon phase" of homeownership, no time to choose the right curtains or invite friends over for housewarmings.

Instead, the echo of our empty, freshly painted flat was quickly replaced by the cries of my newborn.

But if there is one thing I have learnt over the last two years, it is that reality does not care about your ideal timeline.

When life decides to accelerate, your only choice is to move with it, learning as you go, even when you're still trying to find your footing.

WHEN REALITY OVERLAPS

The fundamental problem with planning life's milestones is that they operate on ranges rather than fixed dates.

When you apply for a BTO flat, you are given a ballpark estimate of when the keys might be ready. Then, you factor in the renovation period, which is notorious for delays and unexpected hiccups.