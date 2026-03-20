Internet slang, memes and 'rizz' – are we forgetting how to speak good English?

These days, it's getting increasingly common in classes to hear a student discuss a philosophical argument with careful reasoning, then moments later remark that an idea is "lowkey problematic" or that someone's well-made point "slaps".

Online, expressions such as "fr" ("for real"), "ngl" ("not gonna lie") or "it's giving" ("it seems" or "it suggests") circulate widely across TikTok, Instagram and messaging applications. Occasionally, these expressions also surface in class discussion boards.

Being an educator, I've always advocated that students speak "properly". However, what I'm seeing appears to be much more complex than a simple decline in language standards.

Are young people forgetting how to speak good English? That is a question that has long been a subject of national debate, well before the advent of social media and internet slang.

For now, good English isn't "disappearing" exactly. Instead, it's more about the changing environments in which certain types of language are used.

Seeing slang and abbreviations such as "rizz" ("charisma") and "IJBOL" ("I just burst out laughing") increasingly seep into situations where more formal language is typically used and expected, it raises a new concern: Are young Singaporeans losing the ability to shift between informal digital language and the kind of English required in academic, professional and public settings?

And, perhaps more importantly – does the distinction even matter anymore?

WHY MUST WE SPEAK WELL?

Singapore has long recognised the importance of linguistic competence.

Since 2000, the Speak Good English Movement has encouraged Singaporeans to communicate in clear and grammatically sound English.

The goal was to ensure that Singaporeans could engage confidently in global conversations across business and diplomacy.