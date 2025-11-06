Commentary: Singlish is so much more than ‘broken English’

SINGAPORE: My primary school teacher once scolded me for using “broken English” and ending a sentence with “lah”. That same afternoon, I watched my sister order chicken rice at the hawker centre in a mix of Mandarin, Teochew and English: “Uncle, wo yao kueh png, no bone. Dowan chilli.”

Nobody batted an eyelid. It was just how we spoke. That contrast between what’s acceptable in class and what’s normal everywhere else has puzzled me ever since. Why was the way we spoke treated as a flaw?

Singapore’s bilingual education policy is often told as a success story. Since the 1960s, English has been promoted as the language of economic progress, and Mother Tongue languages for cultural grounding. In 2020, 74.3 per cent of literate residents surveyed in the population census were at least bilingual, up from 70.5 per cent a decade prior.

But we don’t compartmentalise English or our mother tongue in our daily lives. We live in the spaces between and beyond them.

A study by the Institute of Policy Studies and CNA, commissioned on Singapore’s 60th birthday, found that Singaporeans associate Singlish with their national identity. Of the respondents who agreed Singapore has a national identity, 31.3 per cent said Singlish and the languages spoken here define who we are.