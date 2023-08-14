Commentary: Singaporean who speaks 11 languages should inspire even those who struggle with our mother tongue

SINGAPORE: Jonas Fine Tan, a 23-year-old Singaporean studying at Oxford University, recently went viral for speaking 11 languages in a TikTok video. Some may also remember a 14-year-old Cambodian street hawker, Thuch Salik, whose remarkable showcase of 16 languages in a 2018 viral video earned him a scholarship to study in Beijing.

Social media have also been abuzz with discussions about learning new languages, perhaps driven by the emergence of popular polyglot influencers.

One American YouTuber, who goes by Xiaomanyc, produces videos about surprising native speakers in everyday language, such as ordering food in fluent Mandarin. Then there is a Dutch hyperpolyglot, Wouter Corduwener, whose surreal challenge is to offer cash payments to anyone speaking a language unfamiliar to him.

Does this fascination towards polyglots suggest we view plurilingualism as a rare talent, seen only in the gifted? Or can everyone learn to speak a new language - if they knew how?

WHAT QUALIFIES AS SPEAKING A LANGUAGE?

If you are reading this in Singapore, the odds are that you are literate in at least two languages, according to the 2020 Census of Population. This is presumably a result of our language planning policies, which prioritises bilingualism.

That said, some of us probably aren’t quite confident of calling ourselves bilingual: Years of mother tongue classes in school have not necessarily translated into lasting language proficiency.

Self-proclaimed polyglots would probably meet with some scepticism too: Does knowing a few phrases really qualify as speaking a language?