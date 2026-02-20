Living alone for the first time was a humbling lesson in letting go of fear and loneliness

For the first two and a half decades or so of my life, I lived in the same city, in the same neighbourhood, in the same house, in the same room.

Many single Singaporeans don't move out of their family homes to strike out on their own, unless it's to move in with their partner. Rising housing and rental costs aside, it's always been part of the Asian cultural script of upholding filial piety.

This isn't necessarily a complaint.

Unlike many Western societies that prize individualism above all else, young Singaporeans are rarely cut off from family or community. We're never far from support when we need it, even as we learn to put up with a lot of well-meaning nagging from loved ones.

But it also means many of us don't have the time and space to be alone.

Young adults in Singapore unable to afford buying or renting their own living space, but who want to pursue their independence – even a temporary facsimile of it – have three choices: marriage, an overseas job posting, or studying abroad.

In 2024, as a single 27-year-old still at the outset of my career, studying abroad seemed the way to go for me – a chance to better myself, broaden my horizons and, as an introvert, maybe get some peace and quiet for the first time in my life.

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR

I had been to Melbourne a few times before, but the ephemeral nature of these trips lent the city a sheen of magic. Everything was clear skies, trendy cafes and artsy laneways.

Moving is different.

Once I had to move through the city as home rather than a vacation spot, its once-familiar sights and sounds seemed to alter. The rose-tinted glasses tend to come off when you slip on your first puddle of vomit.