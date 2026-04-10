Last year, I miscarried at 20 weeks. Now, I'm pregnant again, but it's hard to shake the grief

Many people may know me as a mother of five. Not many would know that I lost another baby last June, when I was 20 weeks' pregnant.

Even fewer people know that I'm pregnant again.

In a country where people are having fewer babies than ever, my brood of five already stands out. As I imagine announcing the impending arrival of my sixth child, I can practically hear the jokes already – but no, I'm not having another baby to collect 'em all like Pokemon.

Regardless of numbers and stats about our national fertility rates, for any mum or mum-to-be, expecting another baby soon after a loss is a profoundly complex place to be in. Sadly, it's one many can identify with – after all, about 20 per cent of pregnancies end in a miscarriage.

To me, it's equally sad that no one really seems to talk about what it's like to suffer such a loss.

NO SIGNS OF LIFE

When we found out I was pregnant in February 2025, I have to admit that I was terrified.

Life with five kids was – and still is – exhausting on so many levels. I really do love having a big family, but in early 2025, I was stressed, anxious, and tired all the time from juggling everything on my plate.

My eldest child was sitting for his Primary School Leaving Examination that year. My second and third had just started Primary 4 and Primary 1 in their respective new schools, and my fourth was transferring to a new kindergarten.

I supervised homework and meals and household chores, and spent hours each afternoon driving my older children to and from school, their extra-curriculars, and Chinese lessons. On top of all that, I was working three to four hours each day.

Our youngest was turning two at the time. With her finally growing out of babyhood, I felt that our family was just settling into a nice rhythm.

I simply wasn't prepared to add another child to the mix. Nevertheless, I was hopeful we could work something out, the way we always had.