What 8 years in a mature HDB estate taught me about building community

I spent my youth living the Singaporean real-estate dream – or rather, my parents lived it, while I went along for the rent-free ride.

When I was born, my family was residing in a resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Ang Mo Kio. We rented a condominium unit when I was 10, while we waited for our HDB executive condo to be built.

The new executive condo then remained home till I was 19, when we moved to a private condo on Upper Bukit Timah Road. We moved three times in the next eight years, but always along the same road.

Things are different now. It's not nearly as easy to "upgrade" as it was 20 years ago; neither does it pay off as well.

It's probably safe to say that the Singaporean mindset is typically fixed on chasing constant upgrades – education, jobs, salaries and much more.

Here in land-scarce Singapore, where property remains a prime asset, housing is particularly important.

However, what constitutes "good" housing remains subjective.

I have been living in a resale HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang with my husband and two children, and we are now looking to move closer to my older girl's prospective school, nearer central Singapore.

When we first bought this resale flat, some people were open and loud about their disapproval. Friends, family, colleagues – almost everyone said that ours was "not a good buy".

I should have gone for a Build-to-Order flat, they said. I would have made a killing selling it after the five-year Minimum Occupation Period and be on to my next upgrade by now.