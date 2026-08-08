As a mum of 3, I think doing schoolwork on devices should count under screen time guidelines

It is 9.30am on a home-based learning (HBL) day, and there is one iPad between my two boys.

My nine-year-old is on it, working through his lessons on the Student Learning Space (SLS), an online portal used in Singapore schools. My eight-year-old is waiting his turn – which in practice means hovering at his brother's elbow, offering unsolicited answers.

The two-year-old has climbed onto a chair for a better view. One child is supposed to be learning, but three are watching a screen. It takes at least another 10 to 15 minutes before I successfully peel the other two children away from the screen and learning can finally start in peace.

Singapore's guidance on screen use, issued under the Grow Well SG strategy, recommends less than two hours of screen time a day for children aged seven to 12, "unless related to schoolwork".

Recreational screen time is counted, rationed, used as a bribe and fretted over. School-related screen time is treated as a foregone conclusion.

I am not against e-learning. But as I watch their shoulders hunch and their faces inch closer to the screen, I find myself asking whether primary school children really need quite so much of it.

After all, even "good" screen time is still screen time.

WHAT THE GUIDELINES LEAVE OUT

Most of my boys' online homework is Chinese, and SLS is great for that in some ways. There's native-speaker audio on demand – with better fa yin (Chinese for pronunciation) than mine – and comprehension quizzes that are marked instantly.

But at the same time, these come with additional features that can distract from the main task.

My son discovered the playback speed button: Chinese at 2x speed is a chipmunk, at 0.5x a dying robot, and both remain the funniest thing ever, even on the 40th replay.

On paper, the only thing to fiddle with is the pencil. Yes, there may be more yawns, more rubbing of eyes, more complaints, but ultimately, less distraction.