Commentary: Children need ‘training wheels’ to learn how to use devices

SINGAPORE: More than half of children aged two to six are exceeding recommended daily screen time limits, according to a recent survey by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI).

For many parents, this finding strikes uncomfortably close to home and heightens anxieties about the excessive dependence young people have on their devices.

But while it is easy to wag a finger at parents, the truth is more complicated. For many, devices are not simply a “lazy option” but a necessity – a way to keep children occupied when adults are juggling long hours, household demands and the rising pressures of modern life.

Parents of older children also find it a struggle to manage screen time when their kids need to access apps and devices for schoolwork, blurring the line between leisure and educational use. Such situations make imposing strict guidelines and “policing” device use a fraught exercise.

With screens being ubiquitous and device use interwoven into family and school life, how can we support parents and children to better manage screen time? Is the rising tide towards smartphone bans for children the inevitable solution or is there a middle path we can strike?