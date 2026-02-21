My teen's experience shows tighter phone rules are exactly what this generation needs

The recent tightening of the mobile phone policy in schools has been a hot topic in the parent circles I'm part of. In my WhatsApp chats and conversations at the school gate, reactions are mixed.

Under the previous guidelines, secondary school students were not allowed to use smartphones or smartwatches during lesson time. From January, this was extended to cover non-lesson hours as well, including recess and co-curricular activities (CCA).

Parents either love it or hate it. Some see it as a great way to limit their teens' screen time, while others feel it'll make daily logistics harder, especially when it comes to reaching their children to arrange pick-ups or drop-offs.

From what I've heard, students seem far less enthusiastic. They can no longer play games with each other during recess or before CCA, or secretly check their phones during lessons.

For my eldest son, who entered Secondary 1 this year, the policy doesn't really affect him because he has never owned a smartphone.

I've held fast to my rather public promise that my children wouldn't get smartphones even as they enter secondary school. Unlike many of his peers, my eldest doesn't know what it feels like to have the unbounded freedom to play games on it or scroll social media feeds after school.

However, he is now the proud owner of a sturdy Nokia phone with all the cutting-edge features of a radio, an MP3 player and the good old game of Snake.

He can finally receive calls and has also discovered this ancient service called SMS.

He doesn't have unfettered use of his "dumb" phone either. The same rules still apply: No devices in the rooms and no unrestricted access to games (yes, even Snake).

His phone's internet access has been shut off as well, so he can't access social media or YouTube, even on the phone's laggy browser.