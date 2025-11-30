Singapore secondary schools to forbid smartphone use during recess, CCA hours

The same guidelines have applied to primary schools since the launch of the national health promotion strategy Grow Well SG, said MOE in response to CNA queries.

At the time, some secondary schools also adopted these tighter guidelines and have seen positive outcomes, including improved student well-being, enhanced focus and more physical interaction during breaks, said the education ministry.

MOE, alongside the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development, said in January that the government would introduce guidelines on screen use in schools, including preschools, as part of Grow Well SG.

A survey by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information earlier this year found that many children exceeded MOH’s recommended daily screen time limits.

While MOE provides schools with guidelines, schools have the autonomy to formulate their own discipline policies and rules that align with these guidelines, the ministry said, in response to questions about how teachers are empowered to enforce them.

"For misuse of smartphones and smartwatches, as part of the educative process, schools typically work with students and engage parents to address the underlying issues and develop strategies to help students manage their use of smartphones and smartwatches responsibly," MOE added.

"Where necessary, schools will also put in place disciplinary measures to help students learn the consequences of their inappropriate actions."

Older students in junior colleges and Millennia Institute are expected to have developed enough self-management skills and discipline to use their smartphones and smartwatches responsibly in school, said MOE.

"However, to minimise distraction, the use of these devices during lessons should still be restricted, and explicit permission should be given by the teacher," said the ministry.

Outside of lessons, these older students may be allowed to use their smartphones and smartwatches when needed, it added.