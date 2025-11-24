Logo
Trump’s absence from Africa’s first G20 underscores US retreat from multilateralism: Analyst
Trump’s absence from Africa’s first G20 underscores US retreat from multilateralism: Analyst

06:38 Min

James Crabtree, Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, says the US president’s no-show at the landmark summit highlights Washington’s declining engagement with multilateral cooperation.

24 Nov 2025 10:57pm
