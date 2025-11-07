30 years of climate talks: Progress, pitfalls and a planet in peril

Global temperatures have surged past that 1.5 degrees Celsius mark in some years, with 2023 and 2024 ranking among the hottest on record, although the 30-year rolling average – the benchmark used by the Paris deal – is still below that level.



"There will be an overshoot, which is very unfortunate," James Fletcher, the climate envoy for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and former energy minister to St Lucia, said in an interview.



"Anything above 1.5 degrees Celsius will be catastrophic for small island developing states," he said.



Stiell told Reuters that without the COP process, world temperatures would be headed for a catastrophic 5 degrees Celsius increase, instead of the under 3C increase now projected.



Meanwhile, fossil fuel consumption - the primary source of planet-warming emissions - remains stubbornly high, driven by economic growth and, more recently, the energy demands of data centers powering artificial intelligence.



The International Energy Agency projects that demand for coal - one of the dirtiest fossil fuels when combusted - will remain at record highs through 2027, as rising demand in China, India, and other developing countries offsets declines elsewhere.



On the other side of the ledger, solar and wind power adoption have accelerated, electric vehicle sales have surged globally, and energy efficiency overall has improved, according to data from the International Energy Agency.



Global investment in clean energy reached US$2.2 trillion last year, surpassing the US$1 trillion invested in fossil fuels, according to IEA data.



"We could not have dreamt that those technological advances and the drop in price for EVs and renewables would have happened 10 years ago," said Jennifer Morgan, Germany's former climate envoy and a veteran of every COP summit.



Still, the rise in renewables and EVs has largely offset growing energy demand rather than replacing fossil fuels. And in the United States, President Donald Trump - who has called climate change the world's greatest "con job" - has slashed subsidies for wind and solar power and electric vehicles, added permitting obstacles to renewable projects and opened more lands to drilling and mining.



"President Trump will not jeopardise our country's economic and national security to pursue vague climate goals that are killing other countries," Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman, told Reuters.