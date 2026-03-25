Journalists at Australia's public broadcaster ABC hold 24-hour strike over pay

Hundreds of journalists went on strike on Wednesday (Mar 25) at Australia's main public broadcaster, demanding better pay and protections to stop artificial intelligence taking their jobs.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation was forced to replace live programming with BBC content after more than 2,000 journalists and employees called a 24-hour strike.

It is the first major strike to hit the broadcaster in around 20 years after a majority of union members rejected a pay offer that was below inflation.

It comes after months of pay negotiations between staff and management. The majority of ABC staff this week rejected the latest offer of a 10 per cent pay rise over three years and a A$1,000 (US$700) bonus for ongoing and fixed-term staff.

Australia's annual inflation rate was 3.8 per cent in January.

One-third of the ABC's 4,500 employees are unionised. Around 1,000 people voted in favour of taking industrial action after talks failed.

"ABC staff don't want to strike, they want to do their jobs," the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance said in a statement.

"They want fair pay, secure work, and guardrails around the use of technologies like AI to protect editorial integrity and public trust," the union added.

Falling advertising revenues and the rise of social media have fuelled repeated rounds of job cuts across Australia's media.

ABC management said the pay offer "reflects the maximum level" it can "sustainably provide", but unions want greater job security and limits on the use of AI.