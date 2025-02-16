Ailing Pope Francis apologises for Vatican absence

ROME: Pope Francis, who has spent the last two nights in hospital, apologised for missing a mass at the Vatican on Sunday (Feb 16), saying that he was still being treated for bronchitis and thanking his doctors for looking after him.

Francis, 88, was admitted to a Rome hospital on Friday with a respiratory tract infection. His doctors have ordered him to rest and he was unable to deliver his regular Sunday prayer to pilgrims in St Peter's Square.

"I would have liked to be among you but, as you know, I am here at the Gemelli Hospital because I still need some treatment for my bronchitis," Francis said in a short written version of the prayer.

"Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you are accompanying me in these days, and I would like to thank the doctors and healthcare workers in this hospital for their care," he added.

His spokesman told reporters at the Vatican that Francis had slept well, eaten breakfast and read some newspapers and that his treatment was continuing on Sunday.

The cardinal who led mass on Sunday in the absence of Francis opened the service with a message of support.

"Our first thought goes to Pope Francis. We pray for his health, offering thanks for the vision and support that he always gives us," Cardinal Jose Tolentino de Mendonca said during the mass in St Peter's Basilica.