Ramping up criticism of Israel, Pope calls situation in Gaza 'shameful'

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Thursday (Jan 9) stepped up his recent criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, calling the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave "very serious and shameful".

In a yearly address to diplomats delivered on his behalf by an aide, Pope Francis appeared to reference deaths caused by winter cold in Gaza, where there is almost no electricity.

"We cannot in any way accept the bombing of civilians," the text said.

"We cannot accept that children are freezing to death because hospitals have been destroyed or a country's energy network has been hit."

The pope, 88, who was present for the address but asked an aide to read it as he is recovering from a cold, also condemned anti-Semitism; called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world; and expressed concern over climate change.

The comments were part of an address to Vatican-accredited envoys from some 184 countries that is sometimes called the pope's "state of the world" speech. The Israeli ambassador to the Holy See was among those present for the event.