On Christmas Day, Pope Francis calls for talks to end Ukraine war

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Wednesday (Dec 25) called for talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the war that followed Moscow's full-scale invasion two years ago and has killed tens of thousands.

In his Christmas Day "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) address, Pope Francis mentioned the Ukraine conflict directly and called for "the boldness needed to open the door to negotiation".

Speaking from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica to thousands of people in the square below, the pope said: "May the sound of arms be silenced in war-torn Ukraine!" He also called for "gestures of dialogue and encounter, in order to achieve a just and lasting peace".

Pope Francis, who has been pope since 2013, was criticised by Ukrainian officials this year when he said the country should have the courage of the "white flag" to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously ruled out engaging in peace talks without the restoration of Ukraine's pre-war borders. But Zelenskyy has shown an increasing willingness in the weeks since Donald Trump's re-election as US president to enter negotiations.

Earlier in December, Zelenskyy raised the idea of a diplomatic settlement that would involve a "freezing" of the current battle lines and the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine. Russia has demanded that Ukraine abandon its ambitions to join the NATO military alliance.

The 88-year-old Pope Francis, celebrating the 12th Christmas of his pontificate, called for an end to conflicts, political, social or military, in places including Lebanon, Mali, Mozambique, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.